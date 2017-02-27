Today’s Noisemakers: #Oscars2017 historic mix-up, Nokia 3310, Omojuwa and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

Viola Davis

Finally, Viola Davis has walked away with an Oscar. And about time, too.

This is what she had to say:

Beautiful.

2. Omojuwa’s crush 

A man who would go this length in his praise of a woman definitely has deep feelings brewing or are we wrong?

Omojuwa should propose already! This story is getting too long…

3. El-Nathan John

The American dude that got El-Nathan super pissed should have known better than to stress a Nigerian man about his accent.

4. The winner was La La Land for a few seconds…

This Oscar snafu is the most shocking in the history of the awards and we are yet to decide who is to blame, though Price Waterhouse Coopers have acknowledged the error and sent an apology. We bet Steve Harvey must have watched with satisfaction.

5. Ali Masherhala

First-time Oscar nominee, Ali Mahershala wins the Best Supporting Actor award and yes, he made history for that and more. They said he’s the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar and we kept wondering when this became about religion or who was taking notes. But issorai, we’re here to show love so give it up for Ali…

6. Nokia 3310

You waited for it and it’s finally here! Or maybe you didn’t but it’s here still and goes for a little over N25,000. We hear the battery life lasts for as long as 260 hours. This is not an ad but it will be wise to hurry to the phone shop now.

7. Simi’s skirt and stuffs

But to be frank, what’s that skirt?

 

We will be back tomorrow with a new list of noisemakers, hopefully they’ll be louder.

 

