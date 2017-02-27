Today’s Noisemakers: #Oscars2017 historic mix-up, Nokia 3310, Omojuwa and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

Viola Davis

Finally, Viola Davis has walked away with an Oscar. And about time, too.

This is what she had to say:

'I became an artist, and thank God I did.' – Viola Davis made history at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/vgalbnc13Q — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 27, 2017

Beautiful.

2. Omojuwa’s crush

A man who would go this length in his praise of a woman definitely has deep feelings brewing or are we wrong?

Simi is blessed. That voice mehn. She just needs to get her fashion sense right. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 27, 2017

Dude said 'market my brand' Simi was like 'what brand?' — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 27, 2017

Simi is uber cool! Look at her smile when she doesn't want to really smile? So cool! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 27, 2017

It's very easy to judge someone you don't know. But when you allow yourself to get to know someone better, you learn so much – @SympLySimi — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 27, 2017

Everybody is going to have an opinion. Don't let anybody tell your story for you. Be the best version of yourself! – @SympLySimi — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 27, 2017

Simi's got near zero makeup and no ear rings on and she still looks stunning! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 27, 2017

Human beings can fail you. Money can fail you. Possessions can fail you. The only thing that's constant is God – @SympLySimi — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 27, 2017

Simi is making loads of sense right now! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 27, 2017

This their Big Broker has no respect o. Telling her to leave in the middle of that great speech on prioritizing and focus. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 27, 2017

Simi is working on her album. That'd be some blessing to the world. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 27, 2017

I love this babe! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 27, 2017

@Omojuwa please marry her. You guys will fit. — Gbeminiyi (@O__niyi) February 27, 2017

@Omojuwa egbon, you're single, Simi is single too, the whole world will be happy if you guys decide to walk down the aisle together — Muhammad Shefeeq (@compassionate24) February 27, 2017

Omojuwa should propose already! This story is getting too long…

3. El-Nathan John

The American dude that got El-Nathan super pissed should have known better than to stress a Nigerian man about his accent.

Almost flattered by this young almost pretty American man hitting-ish on me. Until he goes and expresses shock at my "lack of an accent". Me pic.twitter.com/4AdASnkzTA — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) February 27, 2017

Some people are only good looking when they keep their mouths shut. — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) February 27, 2017

Thought I'd know if I heard a Nigerian speak. Expected an accent. You speak almost like me.

Me: *contemplates felony. Puts earphones in ear* — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) February 27, 2017

4. The winner was La La Land for a few seconds…

There was a 'Steve Harvey moment' at the #Oscars 'La La Land' was 'crowned' best picture instead of Moonlight 😯 pic.twitter.com/J28YhCvaoP — Y! Online (@YNaija) February 27, 2017

This Oscar snafu is the most shocking in the history of the awards and we are yet to decide who is to blame, though Price Waterhouse Coopers have acknowledged the error and sent an apology. We bet Steve Harvey must have watched with satisfaction.

5. Ali Masherhala

First-time Oscar nominee, Ali Mahershala wins the Best Supporting Actor award and yes, he made history for that and more. They said he’s the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar and we kept wondering when this became about religion or who was taking notes. But issorai, we’re here to show love so give it up for Ali…

6. Nokia 3310

You waited for it and it’s finally here! Or maybe you didn’t but it’s here still and goes for a little over N25,000. We hear the battery life lasts for as long as 260 hours. This is not an ad but it will be wise to hurry to the phone shop now.

7. Simi’s skirt and stuffs

But to be frank, what’s that skirt?

We will be back tomorrow with a new list of noisemakers, hopefully they’ll be louder.