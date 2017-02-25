Today’s Noisemakers: Remy Ma, Nicki Minaj, Femi Adesina, Donald Trump and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1  Femi Adesina

Somebody shout Hallelujah!!!!

Testimony time, blessing time.

Oyibo people say the patient dog eats the fattest bone. After almost a month of patiently waiting for his master to speak to him, finally Femi Adesina, received a call from Buhari himself- not the people around him, mind.

Here’s Femi Adesina to tell you exactly how it happened:

People of God, I say Praise the Lord!

Because he knew Facebook’s crowd differs from Twitter’s, he was thoughtful enough to inform Twitter NG.

And Nigerians gladly respond:

So should we start getting ready for the coming of the King?

 

2.  Garba Shehu

While Femi Adesina was thrilled that he heard the president’s voice, Garba Shehu felt some type of way because he missed his own call.

Poor dear.

😢😢

Well, this tweet ties it nicely for us.

3. Mallam  Battycash just wants to clear the air about Buhari appointing voltrons who can get the job done. Do see below.

4. Donald Trump

On the other side of the atlantic, Trump won’t give his itchy Twitter fingers a break. He’d like his supporters to hold their own rally.

Clapback sans Bernie Sanders

Ouch.

5.  Zeus

Yea, this Unkle-k’s troubles are of a different sort. How dare a flat assed white person claim this? Unbelievable.

Tell dem.She know know who you be.

😂😅

Black men and big bums, sha.

 

6. Nicki Minaj

So yesterday, Nicki Minaj and Gucci released a track where she took a stab at an unamed rapper.

“Your career gon’ be with Anna Nicole
Witcha dumbass face
She ain’t eatin’ but I swear she got some bum ass taste
Text her man like, “Dawg, how that bum ass taste?”
Pay your rent! And stay in your bum ass place
Oooohhh, oh you the qu-e-e-the queen of this here?
One platinum plaque, album flopped, bitch, where?”

The rumour is that those shots were fired at Remy Ma. According to GENIUS, the “one Platinum plaque” line could indicate that the Young Money rapper is talking about Remy Ma, who recently scored her first Platinum hit last year with “All the Way Up.”

7. Remy Ma

Remy Ma must have believed the rumours to be true because she responded guns blazing. And true to her tweet below, she put Nicki 6 feet under.

Here’s a collage of how Twitter feels.

Nicki tried to make a comeback by posting this:

🤦🏽‍♀️ yikes.

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

Remy’s the Queen. Remy Ma is the greatest.

The end.

And folks, that’s how to make some quality noise.

See you Monday.

