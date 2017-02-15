Today’s Noisemakers: Reno Omokri, Bukola Saraki, Rosaline Meurer and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

 

1 Reno Omokri

Pastor Reno opened the floor by dropping one of his nuggets today.

Then the storm came in and drowned both him the nugget(s).

But @JulietKego’s response.

 

2. Madame President.

Remember the controversy that stirred for days over sanitary pads versus toilet tissue? Well, a sanitary pad drive for secondary school students came out of that (even though certain elements on Twitter attempted to muddy it up to).

The lady who was inspired to start the drive has an announcement to make.

Yipee.

 

3 @Chydee

As we celebrate the fulfilment of dreams, with the sanitary pad drive tomorrow, this lady celebrates the life of her son with a thanksgiving event.

Moving.

4. This, on the other hand is a striking reminder of the needless lives that were lost in the bloody civil war, aptly titled The Asaba Massacre.

No words.

 

5 Bukola Saraki

As the Federal government persists in its ‘doublespeak‘ and cover-ups over President Buhari’s health, we continue to watch as members of the political class race to London for photo-ops.

It’s equally amusing and confusing.

So we’ll just borrow Omojuwa’s words:

Abi?

 

6. Our penchant as a people for English names where native names will do is hilarious.

At least we know who next year’s winner of The Voice will be.

 

7. Rosaline Meurer

The rumour mill says this was done to spite Tonto Dikeh, but Rosaline says her life savings got her this.

*rings bell*

Hallelu….

Glory. Glory. Glory

