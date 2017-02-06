Today’s Noisemakers: Shaquille O’Neal, Omojuwa, Gimba Kakanda, national protests and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 #IStandWithNigeria protesters

Mondays are usually quiet days, on social media or off it. But today was primed to be different because of the off/on national protest. If you are just joining the conversation, let’s catch up to speed. 2Baba galvanised Nigerians for a protest with these few words:

 

All was going according to plan (if you discount Lauretta Onochie, Femi Adesina and the police’s antics)  when he suddenly cancelled the protest late Saturday night, a mere two days from the scheduled event.

Twitter exploded in fury.

Well, despite  2Baba’s absence and other musicians (side eye at Davido and Wizkid who said dem go full ground), the national protest still held. Nigerians gathered in Lagos, Abuja and the UK today to express their exasperation at the current state of affairs in the country.

See below:

Abuja

Lagos

 

UK

And now we present to you the citizens’ agitations.

All in all, it was a fulfilling protest.

2 #IStandWithBuhari protesters

Because trouble makers abound, this set also came out today to thwart the protest by the #IStandWithNigeria group.

After 2Baba first announced the protest for the 5th of February and it went viral, this group (#IStandWithBuhari)  informed Nigerians that they would be protesting against 2Baba’s protest. In order to avoid the protest being hijacked, 2Baba moved his protest from the 5th to the 6th of February.

In order to avoid the protest being hijacked, 2Baba moved his protest from the Sunday, yesterday to Monday, today. But they were determined to pour sand sand in the national protest, so they showed up today instead of yesterday.

 

Turns out they were paid protesters. See clips below:

 

What a way to make our point for us.

Nigeria jaga jaga

3. Gimba Kakanda

And while we are still on the matter of the presidency, Gimba Kakanda has a revelation afoot: the pictures posted about president Buhari to prove he was alive and in good health are allegedly 2015 pictures.

This is what our Presidential bloggers think of the whole matter.

 

4. Chude Jideonwo

Mr Jideonwo wrapped up his sentiments regarding the protest and the nation thus:

Amen.

 

5  Tinubu

It would be laughable if it weren’t so shocking and painful; that these words actually came out of the great Asiwaju’s mouth

We should not worry about exchange rates because we earn salary in naira? Does Tinubu think he is talking to Kidnagarten pulpils?

Arrgh, Nigeria.

A word of advice, sir

 

6. Japheth Omojuwa vs Stanley Nwabia vs Linda Ikeji vs Sugabelly

Honestly, the loop around this exchange is so tortuous, it makes our head hurt.

It all began with 2Baba and quickly went downhill from there.

Act 1, Scene 1

Act 2, Scene 1

Act 2, Scene 2

Retort

Nwabia simply left this here

Act 3, Scene 1

Linda Ikeji carries the story on her blog and Omojuwa spins a thread about it. The whole thing was quite confusing.

 

Act 3, Scene 2

Sugabelly wades in joyfully

Clapback

Are you getting a headache already?

But it did not stop there, Nwabia saw an opening and took it

But as they say, all’s well that ends well. Nwabia dropped Omojuwa a note, and the latter tweeted this.

And this:

Whew, that was unsettling.

Now Twitter NG can go to bed in peace.

 

7. Simon Biles and Shaquille O’Neal posed for photos at the Super Bowl

A little pick me up before we say goodnight.

Simone Biles and

Best pic of the day, right

Till we come again tomorrow, make some noise!

