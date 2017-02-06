Today’s Noisemakers: Shaquille O’Neal, Omojuwa, Gimba Kakanda, national protests and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 #IStandWithNigeria protesters

Mondays are usually quiet days, on social media or off it. But today was primed to be different because of the off/on national protest. If you are just joining the conversation, let’s catch up to speed. 2Baba galvanised Nigerians for a protest with these few words:

All was going according to plan (if you discount Lauretta Onochie, Femi Adesina and the police’s antics) when he suddenly cancelled the protest late Saturday night, a mere two days from the scheduled event.

Dear Nigerians!!! Due to security concerns and public safety consideration. I hereby announce the cancellation of the planned March. A video posted by Innocent Idibia (@official2baba) on Feb 4, 2017 at 1:59pm PST

Twitter exploded in fury.

Well, despite 2Baba’s absence and other musicians (side eye at Davido and Wizkid who said dem go full ground), the national protest still held. Nigerians gathered in Lagos, Abuja and the UK today to express their exasperation at the current state of affairs in the country.

See below:

Abuja

Lagos

UK

And now we present to you the citizens’ agitations.

Recession is not “just a word”. Pictures speak louder than words. #IStandWithNigeria pic.twitter.com/v0WxVsceyQ — Victor Asemota (@asemota) February 6, 2017

Still confused on why you should join the protest?? Check this out! 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 #IStandWithNigeria pic.twitter.com/PPgoAWavQ8 — KOWA PARTY (@KOWA_NGR) February 6, 2017

It is really scary how accurate all these placards are… #iStandWithNigeria pic.twitter.com/1rClaFnSbd — BABA OBA 👑 (@GalacticoHD) February 6, 2017

All in all, it was a fulfilling protest.

I am a proud Nigerian today. Inspite of all the attempt to shut this protest down ypu all are out to express your right.#IStandWithNigeria pic.twitter.com/Pfqr2G9szc — Ms Maureen Kabrik (@MKabrik) February 6, 2017

2 #IStandWithBuhari protesters

Because trouble makers abound, this set also came out today to thwart the protest by the #IStandWithNigeria group.

After 2Baba first announced the protest for the 5th of February and it went viral, this group (#IStandWithBuhari) informed Nigerians that they would be protesting against 2Baba’s protest. In order to avoid the protest being hijacked, 2Baba moved his protest from the 5th to the 6th of February.

In order to avoid the protest being hijacked, 2Baba moved his protest from the Sunday, yesterday to Monday, today. But they were determined to pour sand sand in the national protest, so they showed up today instead of yesterday.

Turns out they were paid protesters. See clips below:

Part 1:video of the protesters PAID to stand with Buhari begging me for money for ORDINARY WATER. SHAME#IStandWithNigeria #OneVoiceNigeria pic.twitter.com/er3aEt5gDv — BRAVE (@YarKafanchan) February 6, 2017

What a way to make our point for us.

Nigeria jaga jaga

3. Gimba Kakanda

And while we are still on the matter of the presidency, Gimba Kakanda has a revelation afoot: the pictures posted about president Buhari to prove he was alive and in good health are allegedly 2015 pictures.

Funny, those pictures of him and his wife in London were actually taken in 2015, and it's strange that his spin doctors aren't that clever. https://t.co/GPEXob8H3f — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) February 5, 2017

I'll not succumb to pressure to publish proof that this photograph was taken in 2015, but if @abikedabiri denies, then I've no other option. pic.twitter.com/HDKWVAYspP — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) February 5, 2017

This is what our Presidential bloggers think of the whole matter.

4. Chude Jideonwo

Mr Jideonwo wrapped up his sentiments regarding the protest and the nation thus:

Today was overwhelming. The same songs. The same demands. The same anger. The same missing president. I will share a thread about it. — Chude Jideonwo (@Chude) February 6, 2017

6 years ago, when I organized, and attended, my first national protest it was with an enemy and a hope, that has flagged but not left. — Chude Jideonwo (@Chude) February 6, 2017

We have come very far as a nation from that time. But we still so many miles left to go. We won't stop moving. We can't afford it. — Chude Jideonwo (@Chude) February 6, 2017

Those who are waiting to be proven right about hopelessness of Nigeria, and uselessness of effort – history will deny them that pleasure. — Chude Jideonwo (@Chude) February 6, 2017

Amen.

5 Tinubu

It would be laughable if it weren’t so shocking and painful; that these words actually came out of the great Asiwaju’s mouth

This is Tinubu's response to protesters.

The political class take us for fools. pic.twitter.com/a1K873HDH9 — Tenacity (@NewDawn9Ja) February 6, 2017

We should not worry about exchange rates because we earn salary in naira? Does Tinubu think he is talking to Kidnagarten pulpils?

Arrgh, Nigeria.

A word of advice, sir

@NewDawn9Ja this man is a disgrace! Hide your head in shame @AsiwajuTinubu for this rubbish you said to Nigerians! — Changing Faces (@nornnie) February 6, 2017

6. Japheth Omojuwa vs Stanley Nwabia vs Linda Ikeji vs Sugabelly

Honestly, the loop around this exchange is so tortuous, it makes our head hurt.

It all began with 2Baba and quickly went downhill from there.

Act 1, Scene 1

Act 2, Scene 1

Act 2, Scene 2

Retort

Nwabia simply left this here

As I formally mark my 8th year wedding anniversary tomorrow 7th Feb 2017, I give glory to God for all the favors he has bestowed upon me. pic.twitter.com/OOWqGUb1YH — Mr Stanley Nwabia (@MrStanleyNwabia) February 6, 2017

Act 3, Scene 1

Linda Ikeji carries the story on her blog and Omojuwa spins a thread about it. The whole thing was quite confusing.

So yeah, learn from my temporary stupidity to trust someone like @lindaikeji .Never trust a snake & they aren't hard to know. Learn from me! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 6, 2017

Act 3, Scene 2

Sugabelly wades in joyfully

As I recall, @Omojuwa changed mouth, used his site to profit from my rape AND sided with my rapists

Linda, profit from his failed engagement pic.twitter.com/j3Jbzov8ZD — Sugabelly (@sugabelly) February 6, 2017

Clapback

I don't care what happens to you this thing. If a car jams you and two human beings, I will focus on the human beings! https://t.co/ZI91JAK7pB — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 6, 2017

Are you getting a headache already?

@Omojuwa Please enjoy being snakes together 🐍🐍🐍

Hisssssss — Sugabelly (@sugabelly) February 6, 2017

But it did not stop there, Nwabia saw an opening and took it

"Whiiiieeeen wiiiieen…it is Linda Ikeji that told @MrStanleyNwabia my secret whiiieeeen wiieeeen." pic.twitter.com/YzKTaoaX1A — Mr Stanley Nwabia (@MrStanleyNwabia) February 6, 2017

But as they say, all’s well that ends well. Nwabia dropped Omojuwa a note, and the latter tweeted this.

And this:

I apologize to anyone in the same position as this my new friend. I try to take in all the hate everyday but today, I lost my guard. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/edaRpbXifI — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 6, 2017

Whew, that was unsettling.

Now Twitter NG can go to bed in peace.

7. Simon Biles and Shaquille O’Neal posed for photos at the Super Bowl

A little pick me up before we say goodnight.

Simone Biles and

Best pic of the day, right

Till we come again tomorrow, make some noise!

