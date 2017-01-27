Today’s noisemakers: Sugabelly, Audu Maikori, RMD and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

- Advertisement -



1. Sugabelly

It is unfortunate that our political space is filled with crooks and criminals, who only need to wear babarigas and speak passable English to get a seat. No vetting at all.

This is the reason Sugabelly cried out on Twitter today. You will recall that in 2015, she wrote an article detailing the horrors she went through at the hands of the man below who is running for APC Local Government Chairman.

Mustapha Ilemona Audu raped me when I was 17 years old.

If you vote for him, you're electing a rapist to government@APCnigeria Shame on you pic.twitter.com/hqNSpEYJUO — Sugabelly (@sugabelly) January 27, 2017

And because people are insensitive to an important thing called timing, they thought it wise to tweet this.



Which prompted Sugabelly to respond thus:

Then why the fuck are you still talking about it?

I did not ask for your help.

If you don't care shut the fuck up.

I'm not asking you though https://t.co/x21yVwNpZn — Sugabelly (@sugabelly) January 27, 2017

Children of Twitter are mad, sha.

2. Speaking of abuse, yesterday, Yinka called out her baby daddy for using her as a punching bag throughout their relationship. Today, she’s got more to say:

Battered lady addresses the misconceptions generated by her exposé on her violent babydaddy (Check previous posts for the exposé) A photo posted by Instablog9ja✅ (@instablog9ja) on Jan 27, 2017 at 10:10am PST

3.Sokoto’s armed bandits

This one is from Daily Trust. While we are debating Fulai herdsmen and all that ugliness, it is wonderful noise to hear that some bandits have come to repentance. Yaay for Sokoto.

4. Audu Maikori

Audu Maikori has taken hard knocks today, to the point where he was trending on Twitter for a bit. Mind you, this whole brouhaha started yesterday. It would appear that some elements on Twitter cannot distinguish between a picture that is a lie and an event that isn’t.

5.WAFBEC

The West African Faith Believers Convention (WAFBEC) is here again.

The convention is organised by Covenant Christian Centre, pastored by Poju Oyemade, who is also the convener of the yearly governance summit, The Platform.

For the schedule of speakers and what to expect at the event, please see here.

6. Vampire

If you didn’t know, know it now: Nigeria has its own version of Men In Black, and no, it’s not the DSS.

As the story goes, Vampire- a robber- who had a case to answer in court- was whisked away under protection of heavy gunfire from under the judge’s nose to join his brothers-in-arms.

Nigeria is a colourful place.

And because we always want to end the day on an up-beat note, we bring you RMD.

7. RMD

Our favourite Nollywood actor is doing marvellous things with his words. See this beautiful ode to his wife, Jumobi Adegbesan.

🎶🎶Love is magical

Till we see again tomorrow, make some noise.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments