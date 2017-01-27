Today’s noisemakers: Sugabelly, Audu Maikori, RMD and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.
Here’s our list from today:
1. Sugabelly
It is unfortunate that our political space is filled with crooks and criminals, who only need to wear babarigas and speak passable English to get a seat. No vetting at all.
This is the reason Sugabelly cried out on Twitter today. You will recall that in 2015, she wrote an article detailing the horrors she went through at the hands of the man below who is running for APC Local Government Chairman.
Mustapha Ilemona Audu raped me when I was 17 years old.
If you vote for him, you're electing a rapist to government@APCnigeria Shame on you pic.twitter.com/hqNSpEYJUO
— Sugabelly (@sugabelly) January 27, 2017
And because people are insensitive to an important thing called timing, they thought it wise to tweet this.
Which prompted Sugabelly to respond thus:
Then why the fuck are you still talking about it?
I did not ask for your help.
If you don't care shut the fuck up.
I'm not asking you though https://t.co/x21yVwNpZn
— Sugabelly (@sugabelly) January 27, 2017
Children of Twitter are mad, sha.
2. Speaking of abuse, yesterday, Yinka called out her baby daddy for using her as a punching bag throughout their relationship. Today, she’s got more to say:
3.Sokoto’s armed bandits
This one is from Daily Trust. While we are debating Fulai herdsmen and all that ugliness, it is wonderful noise to hear that some bandits have come to repentance. Yaay for Sokoto.
4. Audu Maikori
Audu Maikori has taken hard knocks today, to the point where he was trending on Twitter for a bit. Mind you, this whole brouhaha started yesterday. It would appear that some elements on Twitter cannot distinguish between a picture that is a lie and an event that isn’t.
5.WAFBEC
The West African Faith Believers Convention (WAFBEC) is here again.
The convention is organised by Covenant Christian Centre, pastored by Poju Oyemade, who is also the convener of the yearly governance summit, The Platform.
For the schedule of speakers and what to expect at the event, please see here.
6. Vampire
If you didn’t know, know it now: Nigeria has its own version of Men In Black, and no, it’s not the DSS.
As the story goes, Vampire- a robber- who had a case to answer in court- was whisked away under protection of heavy gunfire from under the judge’s nose to join his brothers-in-arms.
Nigeria is a colourful place.
And because we always want to end the day on an up-beat note, we bring you RMD.
7. RMD
Our favourite Nollywood actor is doing marvellous things with his words. See this beautiful ode to his wife, Jumobi Adegbesan.
Nah, this won't be a long one. Been saying too much of late and dragging you back into the public space you've warned me to keep you away from, you see, I'm trying but I can't help myself. I must let the world know that you're the strongest reason I can hold my head up high. You have covered my mistakes and shielded my shortcomings from the public. You know that if I could turn back the hands of time, I would never hurt or make you cry. Thank you ABK for loving me and helping us heal through all my failings, I am humbled by it all. Thank you for the privilege to call you my wife, I can't be more proud. HAPPY BIRTHDAY my own personal Adunmaradan. God bless, keep and prosper you for me. Oluwaseunfunmi. I love you to the moon and back.
🎶🎶Love is magical
Till we see again tomorrow, make some noise.
