Today’s Noisemakers: Thin Tall Tony (BBNaija), Acting President Osinbajo, Obasanjo and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Acting President Yemi Osinbajo

Our president is working. Not the one in London o. The one on ground, here in naija.

As part of his activities today, Osinbajo paid a surprise visit to the Murtala Mohammad International airport.

See below:

A post shared by Buhari Sallau (@buhari.sallau) on

Nigerians are divided over this. Some are happy the Acting president is being hands on, others think it’s demeaning for his station.

See reactions below:

2 Obasanjo

Whilst Acting President Osinbajo is checking out airport toilets, former president Obasanjo was getting an introduction to Facebook Live

I am A Broke Old Man – President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Facebook Live. Crdt: Bridget

A post shared by Instablog9ja✅ (@instablog9ja) on

Hahaha. Cool guy.

 

3. Buhari

Although not in Nigeria (and we have no idea if he’ll even come back), president Buhari still knows how to stir up a storm in absentia. There’s the matter of the gift he gave a certain Judge who was handling his case, and there’s the subject of Buhari’s trenchant tribalism. It all started with this tweet.

4. Cheta Nwanze breaks it down here.

 

5. Feyi Fawehinmi

Speaks for itself

6. Pastor Biodun (COZA)

So you all know pastor Biodun is the coolest, right. Well, check out this picture below:

Trying new things Don't hate… celebrate. #DoSomethingNew #DontEndEverydayBeingTheSame

A post shared by Biodun Fatoyinbo (@biodunfatoyinbo) on

So some blog carried it with the caption below and it riled the good pastor up.

These are his remarks:

 

7. Thin Tall Tony (BBNaija)

What shall we say about TTT who made this request of Big Brother?

Nigerians have this to say

Baddest.

See you tomorrow.

