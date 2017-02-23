Today’s Noisemakers: Thin Tall Tony (BBNaija), Acting President Osinbajo, Obasanjo and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Acting President Yemi Osinbajo

Our president is working. Not the one in London o. The one on ground, here in naija.

As part of his activities today, Osinbajo paid a surprise visit to the Murtala Mohammad International airport.

See below:

Acting President Prof Yemi Osinbajo In Surprise Visit to Murtala Muhammad International Airport Yemi Osinbajo surprise visit to the nation's busiest airport comes days after approving a 60 day reform plan to ease business in the country. According to Yemi Osinbajo's media aide, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo is personally checking out toilets, carousels, immigration to see things for himself. Kudos to our super acting President A post shared by Buhari Sallau (@buhari.sallau) on Feb 23, 2017 at 9:47am PST

A post shared by Buhari Sallau (@buhari.sallau) on Feb 23, 2017 at 9:52am PST

Nigerians are divided over this. Some are happy the Acting president is being hands on, others think it’s demeaning for his station.

See reactions below:

@akandeoj @julietkego That's how it should be ordinarily.Kudos to the Ag.President @ProfOsinbajo. More of such visit to MDAs & other institu — Blessing Adeleke (@lekeblessing) February 23, 2017

@mrbhiyi We're not used to hand-on leadership;someone actually taking time to ensure his 60Day short term plans work @lekeblessing @akandeoj — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) February 23, 2017

This is what we have reduced the office of thw President of Nigeria to. To these pple, this is how to show working https://t.co/0dlodVW4vt — Colonel (@i_am_Anomeli) February 23, 2017

@MrStanleyNwabia I think it is very horrible optics. Inspecting toilets? Lmao!!! Airport manager, minister for aviation nor fit do am? — Colonel (@i_am_Anomeli) February 23, 2017

2 Obasanjo

Whilst Acting President Osinbajo is checking out airport toilets, former president Obasanjo was getting an introduction to Facebook Live

I am A Broke Old Man – President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Facebook Live. Crdt: Bridget A post shared by Instablog9ja✅ (@instablog9ja) on Feb 23, 2017 at 10:18am PST

Hahaha. Cool guy.

3. Buhari

Although not in Nigeria (and we have no idea if he’ll even come back), president Buhari still knows how to stir up a storm in absentia. There’s the matter of the gift he gave a certain Judge who was handling his case, and there’s the subject of Buhari’s trenchant tribalism. It all started with this tweet.

4. Cheta Nwanze breaks it down here.

5. Feyi Fawehinmi

Speaks for itself

You can't just book a hotel room in Ondo if you're not medically alright. pic.twitter.com/hDAhnduOSq — tyro (@DoubleEph) February 23, 2017

6. Pastor Biodun (COZA)

So you all know pastor Biodun is the coolest, right. Well, check out this picture below:

Trying new things Don't hate… celebrate. #DoSomethingNew #DontEndEverydayBeingTheSame A post shared by Biodun Fatoyinbo (@biodunfatoyinbo) on Feb 23, 2017 at 5:07am PST

So some blog carried it with the caption below and it riled the good pastor up.

These are his remarks:

7. Thin Tall Tony (BBNaija)

What shall we say about TTT who made this request of Big Brother?

If you ever had any doubts about TTT, listen to this. He's practically refusing message from home !!!!!! #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/LlmuRB0hjg — plain jane (@Yinkoere) February 23, 2017

Nigerians have this to say

Even As A Man Myself, I Think I Need To Peruse The Leading Literature Titled "Men Are Scum". https://t.co/azPC2rXkBF — Okechukwu Effoduh (@effodu) February 23, 2017

TTT Had Been Cheating On His Wife With Several Women. #BBNaija Is Only Revealing What Is Already There. All The "It Is Just A Game" Is BS! — Okechukwu Effoduh (@effodu) February 23, 2017

Baddest.

See you tomorrow.

