Today’s Noisemakers: Women’s march, Presidential aides, GEJites vs Buharists and others

Women’s March

It goes without saying that Donald Trump’s administration will be like nothing we have ever seen. On the day of his inauguration, people were protesting. The day after, a group called the women’s march is also protesting his Presidency. And it’s huge.

We’re in a helicopter high over the #WomensMarch in Boston. Watch on Facebook Live https://t.co/6UvxfnW14A pic.twitter.com/HPZgpX9ihL - Advertisement -

— CNN (@CNN) January 21, 2017

I was waiting to see if race/black women issues would be specifically addressed at the #WomensMarch s/o Ashley Judd https://t.co/TRVrmIYdoT — Wee-Bae Brice 🇩🇲 (@Bos_Laflare) January 21, 2017

“The Women’s March on Washington is a grassroots response to Trump’s unexpected electoral victory over Hillary Clinton, who was the first major party female candidate in US history.

The march, as its name indicates, is largely about the gender dynamics behind Trump’s rise and Clinton’s loss. But it’s also adopted a broader progressive platform — one that includes a variety of issues, such as freedom from sexual violence, ending police brutality, and immigrant and refugee rights.

And despite the name, the march is welcome to anyone — men, women, and those who identify outside the spectrum. Above all, it’s about resisting Trump.”

I feel like we in the UK have already seen this movie. What happens at the end is that the Democratic Party turns into a protest movement — tyro (@DoubleEph) January 21, 2017

2. GEJites vs Buharists

So this happened.

Who would you say is the worst President, Nigeria has had since 1999? — Isima Odeh (@IsimaOdeh) January 20, 2017

And when the results came in with GEJ leading from behind in all the results, @jag_bros could not resist this.

As a HERO person, U create poll, ur second POLL …. and ur HERO is still chopping the L just like before …… Aiye le ooooo pic.twitter.com/JZuDspYbHd — Mr. JAG (@jag_bros) January 21, 2017

Finally,

3. Fake News of Buhari’s death

We thought we had left fake news behind in 2016. We were wrong. This news piece claimed President Buhari died in London. But the President’s media aides have refuted it.

He is alive and well! President Buhari is not magical. He cannot be holidaying in the UK & be in Germany, dead or alive at the same time. — Garba Shehu 🇳🇬 (@GarShehu) January 21, 2017

4. Garba Shehu, Femi Adesina

So because a fake news website carried inaccurate news of President Buhari’s death, the President’s media aides thought it good taste to throw

He is unlike a past President who was at Ota, w/ Chief Obj & attending the Trump inauguration in D.C, being in two places at the same time! — Garba Shehu 🇳🇬 (@GarShehu) January 21, 2017

Sir, @GarShehu as a presidential staff, you didn't need to stoop this low, clarification already made in the 1st tweet. — Ukaehi (@Ninajoanie) January 21, 2017

Where's the dignity there? Why is Garba Shehu cussing GEJ who hasn't said anything disrespectful to PMB in any way. — T. Rankïn' (@AfroVII) January 21, 2017

Best wishes to all who wish PMB well. As for those who carry evil rumours, may they receive grace to repent. — Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) January 21, 2017

Disappointing that @CNN didn't focus camera on Nigeria's former President at any time during this Inauguration. Not good! Conspiracy! BAD! — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) January 20, 2017

5. Jammeh

Apparently, Jammeh is taking his good time leaving on exile.

Gambia Jammeh is a #dramaking ideed. Dude should have left since 2pm then 4pm. Its 17:37 plane yet to take off @MakaloMansa — Aisha Dabo™ (@mashanubian) January 21, 2017

6. When they do not want you to be great

Twitter user bags "blocking" for pressurizing Funke Akindele to stop associating herself with Denrele A photo posted by Instablog9ja✅ (@instablog9ja) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:54am PST

- Advertisement -



Comments