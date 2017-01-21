More

Today’s Noisemakers: Women’s march, Presidential aides, GEJites vs Buharists and others

  1. Women’s March

It goes without saying that Donald Trump’s administration will be like nothing we have ever seen. On the day of his inauguration, people were protesting. The day after, a group called the women’s march is also protesting his Presidency. And it’s huge.

 

 

“The Women’s March on Washington is a grassroots response to Trump’s unexpected electoral victory over Hillary Clinton, who was the first major party female candidate in US history.

The march, as its name indicates, is largely about the gender dynamics behind Trump’s rise and Clinton’s loss. But it’s also adopted a broader progressive platform — one that includes a variety of issues, such as freedom from sexual violence, ending police brutality, and immigrant and refugee rights.

And despite the name, the march is welcome to anyone — men, women, and those who identify outside the spectrum. Above all, it’s about resisting Trump.”

2. GEJites vs Buharists

So this happened.

And when the results came in with GEJ leading from behind in all the results, @jag_bros could not resist this.

Finally,

3. Fake News of Buhari’s death

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari dies in London

We thought we had left fake news behind in 2016. We were wrong. This news piece claimed President Buhari died in London. But the President’s media aides have refuted it.

4. Garba Shehu, Femi Adesina

So because a fake news website carried inaccurate news of President Buhari’s death, the President’s media aides thought it good taste to throw

5. Jammeh

Apparently, Jammeh is taking his good time leaving on exile.

6. When they do not want you to be great

Twitter user bags "blocking" for pressurizing Funke Akindele to stop associating herself with Denrele

A photo posted by Instablog9ja✅ (@instablog9ja) on

