Toke Makinwa, James Ibori, Seun Egbegbe | Here are all our winners and losers from last week

Phewww! It was such a week. From Trump’s travel ban and its eventual suspension to 2face Idibia’s planned protest and the cancellation of it to the attempt at undoing Toke Makinwa’s Becoming to the refreezing of Governor Fayose’s bank accounts, last week was the week to undo everything that had been done, good or bad. Does this make sense to you yet? What we’re saying is this, winners and potential winners became losers while losers lost even more.

We’ve tried again to place all the major newsmakers from last week into appropriate categories.

WINNERS

Toke Makinwa: While this is highly debatable, Toke Makinwa is a winner not only for her book reading/signing which recently held in Ghana but also for her brazen disposition to the lawsuit from her ex-husband, Maje Ayida. From the time the book was released, we knew Maje would come for her but we didn’t think he would contract lawyers all the way from “the abroad”.

Asking her to recall sold copies of the book and stop its promotion is even what makes Toke more of a winner. Picture the smile on her face when she got that letter from Maje’s lawyers…such waste of time!

James Ibori: How he went from loser to winner real quick is not our doing so if this doesn’t go down well with you, please take heart. After serving jailterm in the United Kingdom based on corruption charges, the former Delta state governor arrived in Nigeria and was immediately picked up by the DSS for a meeting.

Not too long after, he arrived in his hometown and was met by a large crowd of well-wishers and fans. One newspaper reports that it was like a carnival. “His coming is a beginning of so many good things to come, by his presence today, l am sure we are gaining back all we have lost“, said an associate.

There’s nothing left for us to say.

LOSERS

President Donald Trump: Since having The Donald on our loser’s list has become a weekly affair, we won’t do too much talking. His second week in office was just as uninspiring and damaging as the first. Trump placed a travel ban, denying entry to the United States, on refugees and seven Muslim-majority countries, he thought he had won until the Executive Order was halted by a so-called judge. Travelers who were denied entry into the US started arriving on Saturday and we know this is Trump’s biggest nightmare so he took to his favourite place to rant, as usual.

What is our country coming to when a judge can halt a Homeland Security travel ban and anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into U.S.? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

Because the ban was lifted by a judge, many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country. A terrible decision — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

The judge opens up our country to potential terrorists and others that do not have our best interests at heart. Bad people are very happy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2017

Trump’s favourite word has to be ‘bad’.

Governor Ayodele Fayose: He’s another frequent face on this list but last week was special thanks to his multiple losses. First, he pledged his support for 2face’s anti-government protest via Twitter, he couldn’t even be bothered about the scheduled date, Governor Fayose was ready to set up camp on the protest ground, anything to spite the ruling party. But NO, the organisers said.

As if that hit wasn’t hard enough, the EFCC came to crown Fayose’s week by re-freezing his Zenith bank account. And this was only hours after he called on the Federal Government to increase NYSC allowances to N50,000. Life just has a way of shutting this man up.

2face Idibia: He gave in to pressure. He cancelled the protest march. Those who hoped their voices would be heard on February 6 are back at square one. The Nigerian government has beaten us to the ground again, kudos to 2baba for trying though.

Seun Egbegbe: It’s hard to believe how this so-called Nollywood filmmaker thinks he can always get away with theft in Lagos. Just two months ago, he stole 9 iPhones at a mobile phone store in Computer Village, Ikeja, he vehemently denied the claims, put up ‘chilling’ photos on social media but was still arraigned in court.

This time, he took his game steps further. He tried to defraud two bureau de change operators of $9,000 (4,320,000) and £3,000 and he was caught. We agree with the people who say his matter has the hand of the world inside. This is not ordinary eye!

