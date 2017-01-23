Tonto Dikeh shares laboratory results to debunk drug addiction rumours

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh-Churchhill has released the result of her drug test, proving she was not under the influence of narcotics while breastfeeding.

This was as a result of allegations on social media that her marriage has been turbulent due to use of hard drugs.

The thespian on Monday took to Instagram to share a laboratory result.

Dikeh wrote: “I do this for my God. I do this for my son. I do this for the millions of people who draw strength from my story/journey.

“God bless you all. Never let negativity get to you but sometimes prove them wrong for the ones who love you.”

The result showed that she tested negative for amphetamines, barbiturates, benzodiazepine, cannabis, cocaine, ketamine, methamphetamine, morphine, and opiates.

