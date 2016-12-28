YNaija2016Review: Maki Oh, Sisiano, Hudayya… See the top 10 Nigerian fashion brands of 2016

by Roqeebah Olaoniye

If there is one sector of Nigeria’s economic landscape that has been consistently getting it right for years now, it is the fashion industry.

It is, however, important to mention the food industry as a close contender except that industry is yet to comprehend the idea that “it doesn’t have to be over-priced to be good” but that is something for another day.

It’s the fashion, an industry that has literally by itself: built, self-corrected, and managed to garner international attention to itself. With help of course from the incredibly talented industry players from designers to retailers; influencers to models and most definitely, the creative and enterprising force that is Omoyemi Akerele – we had to.

Tough year regardless, the brands below have done incredibly well enough to stand out even more than the others:

Lisa Folawiyo Studio

Owned by the Jewel by Lisa Group, the Lisa Folawiyo brand has somehow become the moniker for fashion-forwardness in Nigeria. In a country where it’s either upper class or not, Lisa Folawiyo, the brand’s creative director has found a way to appeal to the widest range of audience, creating a fan-base mixed with both customers and admirers. If we were talking beauty, Lisa Folawiyo would be our Banke Meshida-Lawal.

Yet, Lisa’s appeal is not only in her playful, experimental-but-assured, and definitely stylish social media presence. It is how her designs actually redefine the redefinition of Ankara dresses. Lisa Folawiyo’s Spring 17 collection showed at this year’s New York Fashion week. Almost around the same time, Moda Operandi became a Lisa Folawiyo stockist (like Selfridges wasn’t already uber cool enough). Pieces from the collection have travelled round the fashion world – on style star, Ogo Offodile at the Milan Fashion Week before Genevieve Nnaji brought it home at the Art X Lagos.

Lisa Folawiyo wraps up everything in fashion from creative designs to unpretentious interaction, and innovative yet wearable designs. Of course, it helps that she’s dressed all our favourite girls are #LFgirls – Genevieve, Bidemi Zakariyau, Jennifer Obayuwana, Tiwa Savage, Rita Dominic, Stephanie Linus, Omoyemi Akerele, Michelle Dede, Mayowa Nicholas to mention a few.

Ejiro Amos Tafiri

Ejiro Amos Tafiri, creative director of the eponymous brand did not stumble into fashion like many of her peers. She studied the art then paid her dues as a member of the Tiffany Amber team before starting out her own label. She knows what she is doing and has repeatedly proven that – this year no less.

Ejiro Amos Tafiri is the label to reach for if what you seek is perfect drapery that will take you everywhere from the wedding aisle to a red carpet and every dinner you have to attend.

Having distinguished itself as the brand that can transform traditional designs and reinvent them into modern wardrobe staples, it came as no surprise that this year, they were the ones that reinvented the Danshiki – not only modernising it but also fitting the move androgynous leanings that style stars now craze for. The EAT 2015 favourite, the Celine wrap-dress (a re-make of the classic Oleku iro and buba) also got another face-lift this year through the SISI-OLEKU mini dress.

While all that invention and re-invention was happening, Ejiro Amos-Tafiri was working hard at a School of design/atelier in Ikeja. A much bigger space than her Ribadu, Ikoyi showroom which she opened last year.

This one is an ambitious brand that continues to show promise while climbing to the top, one bold move after the other.

Deola by Deola Sagoe

This is no doubt the most self-assured brand in Nigeria. This is the leading brand when it comes to bespoke designs in Nigeria. Seamless, clean, innovative and timeless are the only ways to describe Deola pieces; even Thandie Newton knows this.

With their Komole series, Deola by Deola Sagoe has proven itself to be the brand that can take everything that represents classic Nigeria fashion – iro and buba, aso-oke, eti-aje (trimmings) and motifs – and turn it into the most desirable piece of modern clothing for every woman. In a country where haute couture is carelessly thrown around, we will eternally remain grateful to Deola Sagoe for her grounding.

Maki Oh

Easily the biggest fashion brand to have come out of Nigeria right now. Being Beyonce’s go-to brand in Africa, dressing Hollywood It-girl, Lupita Nyong’o and the Queen Mother, Michelle Obama are actually not the best achievements of Amaka Osakwe’s brand.

Her attention to fabric choices, her the-art-first approach to fashion, and global appeal have unlocked the keys to the office of Mayor of Africa’s Fashion Capital for as long as the Maki Oh brand keeps us screaming “Oh Oh Oh” at the sight of her creations. All we are trying to say is Amaka Osakwe currently reigns Queen.

The brand’s SS 17 collection presented beautifully on the step of the concept store, Alara during Lagos Fashion and Design week contain bursts of colour that no other designer could have pulled off so effortlessly.

Amaka Osakwe’s grasp of the art of fashion can be gleaned in her fashion films ‘OMI’ and the more recent ‘The Sport of Aso-ebi’. When she presented the fashion end of the ‘EHN’ series curated especially for the debut edition of Art X Lagos in November, there was no shock; just continuous amazement that could not be wiped of guests’ faces as they reached for their flashlights to get the best of the steamy photographs.

Maki Oh = complete package.

Hudayya

An aspect of Nigerian fashion that sadly doesn’t get as much attention as it should is what the Northerners offer and Hudayya has chosen 2016 to cut through that.

Led by Huda Fadoul Abacha, Hudayya has become the face of bridal fashion in Nigeria; her latest achievement being the representation of Zahra Buhari as the perfect Fulani Bride in no less than four gorgeous outfits.

Huda has also trained a new set of fashion designers that should soon propagate her legacy as promised through each of their collection as seen at their fashion showcase/graduation ceremony.

Also to Hudayyah’s credit is the fact that her focus on bridal outfits somehow has not limited her to that niche; her clothes always deliver a promise of a designer that can do more, if we only paid enough attention to ask.

Sisiano

Think frills, think the most fitting pants, individual pieces that always find their match in your existing wardrobe – then Sisiano is your bet.

His Desert Rose collection which debuted at this year’s Lagos Fashion and Design week is a testament to his appreciation and complete understanding of the feminine form. So much so that only he can take the brightest of colours – red – and the most flamboyant of detailing – frills – and create still create wearable and flattering pieces. The only other brand that gets away with this is Viktor & Rolf and that says a lot about Paolo Sisiano’s daring approach the simplicity.

Lady Biba

From Eunice Omole to Mimi Onalaja, Liz Awoliyi, Sika Osei, Bolanle Olukanni, and SmartMoney woman, Arese Ugwu, Lady Biba has dressed every Nigerian woman that has come into her own this year. Her feminine silhouettes are only enhanced by their architectural astuteness. For proper positioning, consistent delivery of the most flattering palettes that go easily from day to night, Lady Biba has been a winner all year.

Also, in a year when #BuyNigerian became the bye line for surviving tough times, Lady Biba’s reasonably priced pieces proved very much like gold for all the lovely girls next door nationwide.

Orange Culture

If Adebayo Oke-Lawal’s Orange Culture did not get on this list for its bold colours dominated SS17 collection that he presented at this year’s Lagos Fashion and Design Week, then this would have been a futile exercise. His aesthetic has remained the same and this year, he delivered more wearable pieces than ever before. There was more than a handful of young men who attended the fashion week wearing pieces off his collaborative collection with Dennis Osadebe.

His Orange etched Journey sweatshirt has been an all year favourite with both boys and girls. The number of international editorial features the brand and its creative director got this year alone are testaments to the hard work that Adebayo has poured into the label.

Gozel Green

The brainchild of twin sisters Sylvia and Olivia Enekwe, Gozel Green is fashion’s demonstration of the phrase: “two heads are better than one”.

Some might still approach the brand with the caution often accorded newcomers, since they are barely two years in (after being selected as part of the 2014 LFDW Fashion Focus initiative). But the sisters have clearly not paid attention to that.

Their Hollow Outfits being featured as part of Vogue Italia’s Lost In Colour editorial in January was only a peek into the accomplished year they were about to have. With their AW16 “Band of Guerillas” and SS17 “Figures in the Dark” so different yet so identifiable as having come from the same designers, the sisters have proven that they own their quirky aesthetics.

Everything they have presented this year – cut-outs, lines, patchworks, sensual-with-a-hint-of-androgynous and pops of colour – have served to create some form of amuse bouche that we can now use to identify their work as the definition of alternative womenswear in Nigeria.

And at a time when #uncool is the new cool, Gozel Green have definitely done well to do this.

Eric & Anna

Eric and Anna is a new brand. Maybe even the newest of Nigerian Ready to Wear Labels. It is for that exact reason that they have landed on this list. It is commendable when a brand actually puts its best foot forward. It launched as a women’s ready to wear label offering everything from business casual to street wear and everything in between.

It is not only fabric choices vis a vis colourways and style options, it is also the seamless finish that can’t be missed, the wearability and finally, the immediate stocking at one of the top retail outlets in Lagos, Zinkata, that serves to show how much business this brand means.

Hopefully, this level of determination to present excellence continues till international high street brands find it inevitable to start to compete for the attention of their Nigerian customers by opening outlets here.



