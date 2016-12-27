YNaija2016Review: Mayowa Ahmed, Bukky Ajayi, Omran Daqneesh… See the top 10 stories that broke our heart this year

2016 had some of the saddest stories, from the death of notable figures to agonizing moments of war victims and the death of heroes – these are the top 10 stories that broke our heart in 2016.

Omran Daqneesh – The symbol of Syria’s misery

We were remembered of the sufferings and anguish of the people of Aleppo in Syria after the photo of 5-year-old, Omran Daqneesh went viral on the internet.

Daqneesh was home with his family- father, mother and his brother, Ali when an airstrike brought down their house.

Omran was lucky enough to survive, but his family died immediately.

While such scenario was not uncommon in Aleppo, this particular incident was different. It struck a nerve.

Covered with dust and blood, Omran looked shocked and petrified but didn’t cry.

Many described him as the true symbol of Syria’s misery.

But then, it all ended happily after Alex, a 6-year-old American boy wrote a letter offering Omran a place in his family.

When we failed to save Mayowa Ahmed

Mayowa Ahmed, a budding event management entrepreneur diagnosed with Stage IV Ovarian Cancer needed N32 million for her surgery.

Mayowa Ahmed was receiving treatment at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

She luckily got the attention of Nollywood thespian, Toyin Aimahku who helped propagate the campaign, alongside an NGO, Lifestake Foundation.

But then reports emanated that the whole campaign was a rouse and scam being used by her family to make money.

The report claimed that her family already made an excess amount of N80m and $150,000 through a GoFundMe account.

In the middle of all the controversies, the Police froze the donation account and embarked on an investigation which revealed that the campaign was not a scam.

Mayowa Ahmed was then flown to South Africa for her surgery but sadly did not survive.

She came, she fought, she won our hearts – and now, may she rest in peace.

Lt. Col. Mohammed Abu Ali’s death

Gallant soldier, Lt. Col. Muhammed Abu Ali’s death was one of the saddest stories of 2016.

The soldier who was a thorn in the flesh of Boko Haram insurgents was killed few moments before a raid on the sect’s enclave in Sambisa forest.

Abu Ali was an exemplary officer who was handed accelerated promotion to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel after he seized the town of Bama from Boko Haram.

Others killed alongside the officer were Sgt. Muazu Ibrahim, Sgt. Hussani Jafaru, Sgt. Bassey Okon, Cpl Chukwu Simon, Able Seaman Patrick Paul, and Private Salisu Lawal.

They were all given a national burial at the National Military Cemetery.

Chapecoense crash

November 8, 2016 is a day that will linger in the memory of football lovers, most especially Brazilians for a long time.

A chartered flight carrying Brazilian football team, Chapecoense crashed in Medellin, Colombia.

The team was on its way to play the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final, against Colombian side, Atlético Nacional.

The crash left, all but 6 of the 77 passengers dead, throwing the sports community into grief.

Luckily, four players from the team survived the crash; one was in the plane while 3 others were dropped due to injuries.

In the spirit of fairplay, Atlético Nacional relinquished the trophy to the club and they were subsequently awarded the Centennial Fair Play Award for that gesture.

Death of a music icon – OJB Jezreel

Singer and producer, OJB Jezreel died at the age of 49 in June in a Lagos hospital.

Jezreel had been diagnosed with kidney failure in 2013, undergoing a kidney transplant in the same year.

Mabel, his first wife had donated a kidney to help save her ailing husband’s life.

Fast forward to this year, the kidney transplant failed completely.

The news of his death was greeted with utmost shock and sadness.

At the peak of his career, he was arguably the best music producer in Nigeria working with 2Face, Ruggedman, D’Banj, Wizkid and many others.

Stephen Keshi bade us farewell

Former Super Eagles player and coach, Stephen Okechukwu Keshi’s death was one of the saddest incidents in 2016.

On July 7th, the ‘Big Boss’ as he was fondly called died of a heart attack at the age of 54.

Keshi won the AFCON championship as both a player and a coach.

However, the legend did not get a funeral befitting of his status from the Nigerian government.

His funeral had no single representative from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) or the Federal Government in attendance.

We lost veteran actor, Bukky Ajayi

Veteran Nollywood actor, Zainab Bukky Ajayi was also one of those who bade us farewell.

She reportedly died of an undisclosed heart disease.

The 82-year-old final public appearance was when she was named the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2016 AMVCA.

Uyo church collapse

Many had attended the Reigners Bible Church crusade in Akwa Ibom on December 10, oblivious of the impending danger.

While the programme was ongoing, the church building collapsed, leaving many dead.

Governor of the state, Emmanuel Udom who was in the building barely escaped death after his security officer pushed him away from danger.

There were however conflicting figures about the casualty figures; the Nigerian Medical Association claimed 21 persons died in the collapse while a medical officer who attended to the injured victims informed the media that over 200 lives were lost.

@Harri_Obi’s tweets on jungle justice

A photo circulated on social media, calling the attention of people to a seven-year-old boy who had been set on fire because he stole garri. Expectedly, Nigerians reacted with indignation that seven-year-old child could be treated in such a manner. Turns out the story was false but this series of tweets by @Harri_Obi made us sad.

1. Let me share my own side of this lynching story. From where the alleged thief was burnt, to my house is a trekable. — HARRISON (@Harri_Obi) November 16, 2016

2. It is a notorious bus-stop for phone thieves i.e Alafia, the bus-stop before Orile, if you're coming from Mile 2. — HARRISON (@Harri_Obi) November 16, 2016

3. I lost my blood brother to these thieves in January of this year. He was 20, & was coming back from dance rehearsal. — HARRISON (@Harri_Obi) November 16, 2016

4. He was holding his friend's Samsung Tab when the thieves approached him & without warning, stabbed him in the neck. — HARRISON (@Harri_Obi) November 16, 2016

5. His friends didn't know what happened cus he was at the back. After he was stabbed, he ran towards his friends… — HARRISON (@Harri_Obi) November 16, 2016

7. My bro. is huge in size, so it was difficult for his friends to lift him. Even when they did, nobody stopped for … — HARRISON (@Harri_Obi) November 16, 2016

8. them or offered to take him to a hospital. A good Samaritan bikeman helped and took him to a near by quack hospital. — HARRISON (@Harri_Obi) November 16, 2016

9. The hospital rejected him. It was a lost cause. So his friends abandoned his lifeless body on the road opposite the — HARRISON (@Harri_Obi) November 16, 2016

10. hospital. One of them ran 2 my house to call me. I had just come back from d gym, i had only gym pants on, no shirt — HARRISON (@Harri_Obi) November 16, 2016

11. I did an intense squat programme that day. Mind you, i never do squats in the gym. I flung my phone and ran out as — HARRISON (@Harri_Obi) November 16, 2016

12. fast as my tired legs could carry me, half naked. I didn't even know my mum was following me. I got to the hospital — HARRISON (@Harri_Obi) November 16, 2016

13. and saw my brother's lifeless body on the floor with dozens of people staring at him like he just landed on earth. — HARRISON (@Harri_Obi) November 16, 2016

14. I fainted, but some folks revived me and put me on a bike with my bro's body. They put my mum on another bike. — HARRISON (@Harri_Obi) November 16, 2016

15. Some of our neigbours who had heard my mum screaming also followed us. It was difficult for the bike to balance cus — HARRISON (@Harri_Obi) November 16, 2016

16. of my bro's weight. So our neighbours carried him on their hands to another hospital, which also rejected him on — HARRISON (@Harri_Obi) November 16, 2016

17. the spot. I heard a medical worker say, eleyi ti ku na, which translates to this one is dead na. I begged for them — HARRISON (@Harri_Obi) November 16, 2016

12. Long story cut short, my family is still recovering from the trauma of that night. Sometimes, my mum waits for us — HARRISON (@Harri_Obi) November 16, 2016

….

No-more-loss

Another veteran entertainer, Ademuyiwa Osinuga popularly known as Nomoreloss died after a brief illness.

Before his death, Nomoreloss was a singer and social critic who sometimes stirred controversies with his comments.

Comments

- Advertisement -