YNaija2016Review: #SaveMayowaAhmed, Olajumoke Orisaguna, #TheOtheRoom … See the top 10 stories on YNaija in 2016

The year 2016 was a dramatic year filled with interesting, funny, and sometimes outright bizarre events.

From the stories of survivors of Boko Haram insurgency in the North East to the grass-to-grace rise of Olajumoke Orisaguna, a bread seller turned model, 2016 brought up its highs and lows.

There were celebrity squabbles. Marriages were on the rocks, just as one man tried to give the Nigeria Police Force a good image in the eyes of the citizenry.

Here are the top ten stories on YNaija in the year 2016:

1. The Platform/Peter Obi

On October 1, 2016, the whole of social media was agog with the name of one man, Peter Obi.

The former governor of Anambra, who was one of the speakers at the Independence edition of governance and nation building summit, The Platform gave an epoch-making speech, that set the country on its edge.

During his speech, Obi who spoke on ‘Wastage in governance’, gave different instances on how he had to cut off unnecessary expenses when he was governor.

2. Mayowa Ahmed/Toyin Aimhaku

The case of Mayowa Ahmed, a patient of ovarian cancer was one YNaija followed from start to finish.

A hashtag, #SaveMayowa was created as a fund account was opened on her behalf to ensure she stayed alive.

Mayowa’s case was trailed with so much controversy, as actress Toyin Aimhaku, who was one of those who brought the case to the limelight, accused Mayowa’s family of “scamming” her. As events unfolded, the founder of an NGO, Lifestake Foundation, Aramide Kashamu also gave details of how it found out it was a “scam”.

But Mayowa’s family refuted the claims of Aimhaku and Kashamu, stating that there was no truth in it.

In the heat of the moment, the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba gave details of its interactions with Mayowa Ahmed and her family.

Following the allegation that Mayowa’s family had scammed Nigerians, the Lagos State Police command launched an investigation into the matter. During the cause of the investigation, the police froze the account, which it later unfroze after discovering that nothing fraudulent was done by the Ahmeds.

After the account was unfrozen, Mayowa departed the country. During her time outside Nigeria, popular blogger, Linda Ikeji, who reported that her case was a scam, admitted that she made a mistake.

Mayowa died on August 21, 2016. As condolence message poured in from across the country, Aimhaku kept mum.

3. We survived Boko Haram

In 2016, as the Nigerian military advanced in its onslaught against the terrorist sect, Boko Haram, we at YNaija took it upon ourselves to tell the stories not told by others – the stories of survivors of the war.

Eromo Egbejule, began the journey with the boy from Bama and moved into the life of Fati Abubakar to the courage of 30-year-old Falmata, who was pregnant with her fifth child when Boko Haram attacked Bama.

6-year-old Jibrin was one of the survivors of a bomb blast at the Maiduguri Modern market which killed his father. Asauten Anderibom, head of operations at a local Microfinance bank, who has witnessed series of bomb blasts says he cannot leave Adamawa, because it’s his home.

There are many unsung heroes in the war against Boko Haram. One of them is, 52-year-old, Abba Aji Khalli, the Commander of the civilian Joint Task Force (JTF), who until 2013 was an auditor with the Borno government. And there are those who fled the terrorists and were left behind by the government to fend for themselves.

The reportage on the success of military in the war was of great concern to one of the survivors as Christiana, an indigene of Borno, took it upon herself to set up a vocational school to train the IDPs.

Abba Mamman was separated from his wife and children for months when the insurgents overran his hometown after the thirteenth try. The family was united after two months as his thirteen-year-old child led her four siblings for three days trekking over 75km through inner villages to Maiduguri.

Smiles came the way of the children in the IDP camps, through the kind gesture of Tabitha Biu and Bukky Shonibare’s Adopt-A-Camp initiative, which raised funds to improve the living conditions of the IDPs.

Sandra Bernard tells the tale of how as an undergraduate of the University of Maiduguri, she and her friends lived in constant fear of being kidnapped by the insurgents.

In August 2016, 23-year-old, Fakhrriyyah Hashim took time out from managing her farm in Abuja to visit Maiduguri, just as 13-year-old, Dorcas Musa shared her experience of how she escaped being sold into slavery by Boko Haram insurgents who kidnapped her and four others from their village.

There was hunger in Maiduguri, just as 28-year old Okechukwu Agu, a bookseller in Hong, narrated his near-death experience with Boko Haram insurgents.

Hassan Hassan, an in-law to a Boko Haram lieutenant says he was saved by the skin, as the terrorists attempted to kill him thrice for his refusal to join them, as requested by his in-law.

27-year old Yakubu Abana, remains unshaken despite losing his father, Pastor Pogu Abana, who was burnt to death by insurgents who raided Chibok town in March 2016.

The men from Hong are calling on the Federal Government to ensure that fertilisers get to them so their crops can grow speedily. Alice Bwala, a receptionist at the City Blues Hotel in Yola, Adamawa says the insurgency crippled the hotel business as patronage dipped.

To ensure that the conversation on Boko Haram survivors continued, YNaija partnered with The Future Project. The 2-hour event tagged Conversations on ‘We Survived Boko Haram’ had in attendance the likes of Waje, Lala Akindoju and Adebola Williams.

4. Profile of Aleey Giwa (Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State)

The Nigeria Police Force is seen by many across the country as the enemy.

Yes! The enemy.

Their slogan, “The Police is your friend”, seems to have no weight among many Nigerians who have encountered one harrowing experience after another in the hands of men of the police.

But one man has chosen to change the game. His name: Aliyu Giwa.

Giwa is the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State. But he is known for his huge followership on social media, especially on Instagram, where he has over 31,000 followers as at today.

His posts on Instagram has helped changed and shape the face of the Police in the eyes of many.

5. Olamide vs Don Jazzy

We didn’t have to wait for a month before the controversies began in 2016. In a little over 24 hours, the whole of Nigerian online space was agog with the news of the rancour between rapper Olamide and music producer Don Jazzy.

The fight began at the 2015 Headies which held on January 1, 2016, when Reekado Banks of the Mavins, beat Lil Kesh of YBNL to The Next Rated category award.

An obviously displeased Olamide vented his anger at the snub of his act who according to him should have won, stating that every Lil Kesh song in 2015 was a hit, back-to-back.

Reacting to Olamide’s action, Don Jazzy took a direct swipe at the rapper, saying, “Egbon Olamide, if you want the car, come and collect it”.

Not one to back out from a fight, Olamide took to his Twitter account to vent, as he ‘threatened’ the Mavin boss, using various expletives.

That same day, the rapper took to his Instagram account to apologise to his fans and to Nigerians for his outburst.

6. Olajumoke (Bread seller turned model)

At the beginning of the year, the nation was hit with the grass to grace story of Olajumoke Orisaguna, an Agege bread seller turned model.

Olajumoke’s journey to prominence started when she photobombed a Tinie Tempah photoshoot done by ace photographer TY Bello.

After seeing the picture, TY Bello began a search for Olajumoke until she found her.

The 27-year-old mother of two moved from a bread seller to being featured on the cover of Thisday Style. Tempah also chose her as his #WomanCrushWednesday on Instagram.

Her story was featured on the Huffington Post and CNN, as she also became the most searched Nigerian on Google at a time.

She was signed by Few Model Management and became the face of online store Payporte.

To help make her a better communicator, she was sent to Poise Graduate Finishing Academy and was also giving a luxury apartment by Sujimoto Construction Ltd.

As she rose to fame, tongues started wagging that she would start looking down at her husband of six years, Sunday Orisaguna now that she had “blown”. But Sunday allayed those fears, saying he trusted her to remain a good wife.

7. TeeBillz/Tiwa Savage

On April 28, 2016, the entertainment industry woke up to the news of Tunji Balogun a.k.a Tee Billz, accusing his wife, singer, Tiwa Savage of infidelity via a series of Instagram posts.

In a meltdown which almost turned suicidal, Tee Billz reeled out the challenges he was facing with Tiwa in their marriage, as he accused her mother of practising witchcraft.

Banky W, who was the best man at their wedding, tried to salvage the situation as he made attempts to contact Tee Billz.

Tee Billz later took down the posts. Later that day, an eyewitness reported that he attempted to jump off the Ikoyi-Lekki link bridge but was stopped by the intervention of singers, Banky W and Peter Okoye of Psquare.

Following Tee Billz’s meltdown, there were reports that Tiwa was set to announce the dissolution of their marriage.

In the heat of the moment, Tiwa held an interview, where she denied ever cheating on her husband. She added that she was the sole provider of everything in the marriage, even the diapers for their son, JamJam.

OAP, Daddy Freeze and Area Fada, Charly Boy both spoke up on the matter. Freeze on his part said the interview granted by Tiwa was likely to make Tee Billz more suicidal, while Charly Boy scolded the couple for ‘washing their dirty linen in public’.

During her interview, Tiwa said she once caught her husband taking cocaine. A drug test was performed to which Tee Billz tested negative.

8. Wizkid vs Linda Ikeji

Singer Wizkid and popular blogger, Linda Ikeji had a go at each other this year.

The matter began when Linda posted a news story about Wizkid being issued a quit notice from his apartment in Lekki.

Obviously angry about the news, Wizkid accused Linda of sleeping with his director, which was denied by the blogger.

The situation aggravated as Wizkid labelled Linda, as someone who is “almost 40 and sad”.

In her response, Linda said many of the claims made by Wizkid on his success were untrue and that she could mess up his career quickly. In his response, the singer went to his Snapchat using some derogatory names on Linda.

In the heat of the argument, Wizkid had ‘threatened’ to send his 16-year-old cousin to beat up Linda. Linda did not take the matter lightly, as she reported it to the Lagos state Police Commissioner, saying she would not be victimised.

Few days after, Linda reported that Wizkid’s lawyers had written her a letter of apology, as the singer appeared at the office of Fatai Owoseni, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos, to honour his invitation, following Linda’s report.

9. Sex, drug and MIFI

Microblogging site, Twitter is a beehive of activities every second. With the number of tweets churned out daily, some would certainly turn out to be scandalous.

And that was what happened, on July 21, as @6fthobbit accused @UdakisBae of stealing her cocaine worth N60,000. She also claimed that @UduakIsBae stole her Mifi and performed lesbian acts on her bed.

The issue became a Trending Topic on Twitter for hours that day.

The argument went back and forth, to the extent that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), said it would look into the matter.

10. The other room

When President Muhammadu Buhari made the comment that his wife, First Lady Aisha Buhari, “belonged to his kitchen, his living room and the other room“, little did he know that he was about to break the internet.

Immediately a hashtag, #TheOtherRoom was created as people made up bants and sought out likely meanings as to what Buhari meant when he made the statement.

The president received some backlash from many, as his statement was termed misogynistic, a poem was even written on the matter.

YNaija began a countdown as to when Aisha Buhari would issue an apology to her allegation during an interview with the BBC that her husband did not know many of those in his cabinet.

One of our writers also urged Mrs. Buhari not to apologise for her statements.

A staunch critic of the president, Femi Fani-Kayode penned an op-ed accusing Buhari of being “a hater of women”.

A former Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Rowland Owie, who spoke on the situation said if a wife did what Aisha did to Buhari to him, she would be sent back to her father’s house.

Comments

