LagosMarathon: Check out the top 15 photos from the Lagos City Marathon

The 2017 Lagos City Marathon has just ended and Kenyan athlete, Abraham Kiptum has emerged winner out of the over 80,000 runners who showed at the race.
Abraham Kiptum’s win today was especially significant as he won the race in the maiden edition held last year. Breaking his 2016 record with a 6 minute difference, Kiptum crossed the finish line after a run time of 2 hours 10 minutes.
For those of you who cheered on from home, here are 15 photos to help you understand how the Marathon went:
Abraham Kiptum, Kenyan runner who has won the race for the second year in a row
First Nigerian to cross the finish line.
Hannah Ojeleye, the female wheelchair winner of the marathon
This runner fainted on third mainland bridge
Medical and energy recovery supplies for runners
56 year old athlete bracing the odds
Runners closely monitored by security operatives
These runners came for the paparazzi
Disabled athletes who participated in the race
Thousands of runners who came out to participate in the Lagos City Marathon
National Stadium, the starting point of the race
Midway through…
Aerial view of the finish line at Eko Atlantic
Top three winners go home with $50,000, $40,000 and $30,000 respectively
