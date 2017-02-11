LagosMarathon: Check out the top 15 photos from the Lagos City Marathon

The 2017 Lagos City Marathon has just ended and Kenyan athlete, Abraham Kiptum has emerged winner out of the over 80,000 runners who showed at the race.

Abraham Kiptum’s win today was especially significant as he won the race in the maiden edition held last year. Breaking his 2016 record with a 6 minute difference, Kiptum crossed the finish line after a run time of 2 hours 10 minutes.

For those of you who cheered on from home, here are 15 photos to help you understand how the Marathon went:

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



