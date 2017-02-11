#LagosMarathon: Check out the top 15 photos from the Lagos City Marathon

Thousands of runners who came out to participate in the Lagos City Marathon

The 2017 Lagos City Marathon has just ended and Kenyan athlete, Abraham Kiptum has emerged winner out of the over 80,000 runners who showed at the race.

Abraham Kiptum’s win today was especially significant as he won the race in the maiden edition held last year. Breaking his 2016 record with a 6 minute difference, Kiptum crossed the finish line after a run time of 2 hours 10 minutes.

For those of you who cheered on from home, here are 15 photos to help you understand how the Marathon went:

Abraham Kiptum, Kenyan runner who has won the race for the second year in a row

First Nigerian to cross the finish line.

 

Hannah Ojeleye, the female wheelchair winner of the marathon

This runner fainted on third mainland bridge

Medical and energy recovery supplies for runners

56 year old athlete bracing the odds

Runners closely monitored by security operatives

These runners came for the paparazzi

Disabled athletes who participated in the race

National Stadium, the starting point of the race

Midway through…

Aerial view of the finish line at Eko Atlantic

Top three winners go home with $50,000, $40,000 and $30,000 respectively

