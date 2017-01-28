It is tough handling IDPs displaced by Boko Haram – Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said handling Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North East was very tough.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said the government was focused on providing a better life for the IDPs.

Osinbajo spoke while receiving the Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme, Ms. Ertharin Cousin, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday.

He said the government will secure communities in the North East where peace has been restored.

He assured stakeholders that the threats would reduce.

The statement quoted him as saying, “We are working on how people can get back to their normal lives. The Federal Government is also working on how to help the children, especially regarding education and housing.

“So many people are in need, it is a tough challenge, but we are committed.”

