Troops arrest 3 Chadians suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists

The Nigerian Army on Thursday said it has arrested 3 Chadians suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists in Borno.

Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor said this while briefing newsmen in Maiduguri.

Irabor said that the suspects were arrested at a check point in Damasak. “On Jan.26, at about 1745 hours three Chadians were arrested at a check point in Damasak after a mobile phone belonging to one of them was flipped through and it shows pictures of men in both military T-shirt and mufti with GPMG, FN and AK 47 rifles.

“The Chadians are in custody undergoing interrogation,” he said.

Irabor also said the army intercepted

seven females from Niger Republic last month.

“On Jan.16 at about 1715 hours, troops deployed at Cham check point intercepted seven female immigrants from the Republic of Niger en route Yola via Kano.

“Three of them were with their passports while four had no means of identification,” Irabor said.

Irabor said they will be handed over to

the Nigeria Immigration Service after interrogation.

He said troops also recovered large quantity of weapons after ambush operations against the Boko Haram terrorists.

“On Jan. 28, at about 1315 hours our own troops deployed at Miyanti conducted ambush along Miyanti- Banki road.

“The troops encountered the terrorists elements and subsequently engaged them where two were killed in action,” he said.

“Items recovered from them include: an AK47 rifle; three magazines and five rounds of 7.62 mom special.

“There were also two pieces of 36 hand grenades; a cell phone and a motorcycle,” the commander said.

He said that the army had intercepted some terrorists logistics.

“When our troops were returning from Bitta on Jan.19 at about 1400 hours, they sighted two suspected terrorists at Geleri.

“The terrorists immediately fled.However, some items were recovered from them, which include: 31 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition; 22 rounds of 7.62 special; a Nokia cell phone connected with wire and two packets of dicloforte with 10 tablets each, among others,” Irabor said.

