Troops arrest 4 fleeing Boko Haram insurgents

The Nigerian said troops of operation Lafiya Dole have arrested 4 fleeing members of terrorist group, Boko Haram in Madaki village in Biu Local Government Area, Borno State.

Army spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman said 100 motorcycles were also recovered during the raid.

“They were intercepted along with 100 concealed motorcycles at the outskirt of the town. The suspected Boko Haram terrorists are undergoing preliminary investigation,” it added.

Recall that the army had said the terrorists were fleeing to different locations to avoid arrest, after their stronghold in Sambisa Forest was raided.

