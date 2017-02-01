Troops arrest alleged Boko Haram sponsors in Borno

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have arrested two prominent politicians and a traditional ruler who are alleged to be sponsors of terrorist group, Boko Haram in Borno State.

Their identities have however been withheld.

One of the politicians who is also a spiritualist had fled the state when he learnt military men were on his trail.

He was arrested along Maiduguri-Jos Road.

A traditional ruler from a Borno community and two popular Islamic clerics were among those arrested following intelligence about their alleged link with Boko Haram.

“More revelations are coming and more people may be arrested in days to come,” a military personnel claimed.

Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor, confirmed the arrest, but refused to reveal their identities.

“It is true we have arrested some people. They may be known faces. We started picking them one by one. We’re taking them now and we are still investigating them so I can’t give you any detail,” he said.

