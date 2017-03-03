Troops arrest Boko Haram suspect with N1.3m cash

Troops of operation Lafiya Dole of the Nigerian Army have arrested a suspected Boko Haram terrorist, who was found with N1,264,000 and CFA 160,000 cash in the Banki area of Borno State.

The suspect who identified himself as Ari Arimaye was attempting to enter the Internally Displaced Persons camp in the area when he was arrested.

Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor said Arimaye disguised as an IDP to gain access into the camp.

Irabor said investigation after his arrest showed he was a Boko Haram terrorist.

He said, “The suspect was arrested on February 21 at about 4.30pm. The sum of N1,264,000 and CFA160,000 were found in his possession, concealed in a black sack.”

Irabor said the troops arrested another Boko Haram member, Hassan Adamu in Mafa town while wandering in the bush.

He said, “Also, our troops deployed in Mafa intercepted Adamu while he was trying to infiltrate the town.

“Some locals, fetching firewood, informed the troops that the suspect was roaming the bush.

“The suspect has confessed to be a member of the Boko Haram. He noted that he was tired of its ideology and wanted to surrender.

“Both cases are undergoing investigation while the suspects are in our custody.”