Troops arrest ex-militant leader, others in Delta

Soldiers have reportedly arrested a top ex-militant leader, Bounanawei Smith also known as King of the forest in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, ahead of the visit of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Osinbajo is expected to visit Gbamaturu Kingdom on Tuesday.

Osinbajo’s visit is for the purpose of holding talks with leaders of Gbaramatu, which had become a hub of militants’ activities in recent times.

A source said troops of the Operation Delta Safe stormed the ex-militants’ house in the late hours of Saturday.

It was gathered that some other ex-agitators were also arrested.

The Commander, NNS Delta, Commodore Joseph Dzunve confirmed that several persons were arrested.

Spokesman for the IYC, Eric Omare in a statement on Sunday said the arrest could lead to chaos in the region.

The statement read in part, “The Ijaw Youth Council states that the Federal Government is inciting crisis in the Niger Delta by the continued invasion, arrest and detention of Niger Deltans, especially ex-agitators, without any justifiable reason. The latest of such invasion and arrest is the commando-style arrest of ex-agitator, Bounanawei Smith, alias King of the Forest.

“Mr. Bounanawei was arrested in his guest house by military men while hosting some Ijaw Youth Council members. They invaded and ransacked the whole of his guest house and some of the IYC members who were with him narrowly escaped death when the military officers shot sporadically into his apartment.

“The IYC condemn this naked, primitive and unwarranted display of force. It is on record that Mr. Bounanawei had since accepted amnesty and had been very active in maintaining peace and security in the Niger Delta especially in Delta State.”

Comments

- Advertisement -