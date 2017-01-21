Troops arrest foreign Boko Haram terrorist, kill 15

Nigerian troops have arrested a Boko Haram terrorist suspected to be a foreigner in Rann, Borno.

The yet to be identified suspect was part of a group of terrorists that staged an attack on Rann, the location of the Internally Displaced Persons Camp, that was accidentally hit by Nigerian Air Force jet on Tuesday.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, who confirmed the killing and capture of the terrorists in Rann on Friday, said the terrorists attacked Rann at about 6p.m. on Thursday.

Buratai stated when he paid an operational visit to troops of 3 Batallion.

He said the terrorists planned to attack the town but were repelled by the soldiers, who killed 15, while others escaped with one gun truck.

He added that the troops recovered the other truck with weapons, including one General Purpose Machine Gun, three AK47 and ammunitions.

Buratai regretted Tuesday’s air strike describing it as an unfortunate mistake.

“Two of our soldiers were also affected in the unfortunate incident,” Buratai said.

“We have all learnt lessons from it.

“We will take note of this; the issue of coordination and passage of the right information will help to prevent such incident again.

“It is a mistake which can happen and it has happened in other places. We pray it never happen again.”

