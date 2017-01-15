Troops kill 13 terrorists, rescue 58 persons

In furtherance of its clearance operations in the North East, troops have intensified raids, patrols and cordon operations.

In a statement by Army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, in the last two days troops have arrested a store keeper of the Boko Haram, rescuing 58 persons in the process.

The statement reads in part, “Troops of 112 Task Force Battalion, 22 Brigade, Nigerian Army on Operation LAFIYA DOLE, conducted joint operations with vigilantes and civilian JTF in suspected Boko Haram terrorists hide outs in their area of responsibility.

“Within the last two days, they have carried out quite a number of patrols and clearance operations in various villages and towns in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State.

“On Thursday 13th January 2017, with the assistance of some local vigilantes and civilian JTF, the troops carried out fighting patrols and clearance operations in Awada and Sinbaya villages.

“During the operations, the troops met stiff resistance towards Sinbaya from suspected Boko Haram terrorists in which they neutralised 8 terrorists.

“They also carried out similar clearance operation at Anaduwa village where they removed Boko Haram terrorists flags and recovered 4 Isuzu vehicles and 3 motorcycles.

“The troops also rescued 37 persons held captives; comprising 23 women and 14 children.

“On Saturday, they also carried out a joint patrol to Talwari village which served as harbour area for Boko Haram terrorists as well as Agulari, Kirinari, Gubdori and Yale villages.

“Although the terrorists have abandoned the locations, the troops observed suspected Boko Haram terrorists activities such as abandoned flags in the area.

“They also arrested the terrorists food store keeper and recovered 2 Isuzu vehicles, grinding machines and vehicles workshop.

“In addition, they recovered 5 Pump Action Guns, 2 Pumping machines, 8 vehicle tyres and 1 battery.

“The troops proceeded to Dagumba, Boboshe, Kajeri, Boskoro and Saleri and cleared the areas.

“The troops discovered and destroyed suspected Boko Haram terrorists night market at Boboshe and neutralised 5 terrorists.

“They also rescued 21 persons held by the Boko Haram terrorists that comprise of 12 women and 9 children.

“The patrol also recovered 1 Toyota truck at Kajeri and arrested 1 Boko Haram terrorist in Boskoro village.

“However, a soldier sustained an injury during the clearance operation. He is receiving medical attention and is in stable condition.”

Usman reiterated that the operations to rid Nigerian territory of the remaining Boko Haram terrorists elements is ongoing.

He urged members of the public to pass useful information on suspicious persons in their environs to security agencies.

