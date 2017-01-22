‘How troops killed 30 IDPs days before accidental bombing of IDPs camp’ – Report

About 30 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) had been mistakenly killed by troops some days before the accidental bombing of an IDP camp in Rann, Borno State, icirnigeria reports.

An Air Force fighter jet had mistakenly dropped a bomb at the Rann IDPs camp on Tuesday, killing over 95 persons according to the Doctors Without Borders.

A reliable military source however told icirnigeria that more than 30 IDPs had earlier been killed at the Gamboru Ngala camp by troops.

It was learnt that troops in Marte had gone on patrol operations.

However, it was reported that soldiers at Gamboru Ngala camp had asked IDPs in the camp to fetch firewood from the nearby bush for the preparation of their meal.

Each IDP, it was learnt, was given a tally by the soldiers so that they would be easily identified when they returned to the camp.

It was gathered that while they were fetching firewoods, soldiers who were on patrol suspecting they were insurgents allegedly opened fire on them, killing about 30 of them.

It was gathered that two of the IDPs survived the attack and recounted what happened. The two, who sustained gunshot injuries, said that they pretended to be dead and only stood up when the soldiers from Gamboru Ngala arrived at the scene of the incident.

The Nigerian Army is however yet to make public the incident at Gamboru Ngala camp.

