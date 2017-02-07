Trump, a bully lacking dignity – Chinese judge

A top Chinese judge has labelled US president, Donald Trump as an “enemy of the law” for criticising a federal judge over the halt of his travel ban.

In the past few days, Trump has launched a tirade against James Robart’s ruling, calling it “ridiculous”.

- Advertisement -



But He Fan, of the Supreme People’s Court of China, likened Trump’s criticism to the murder of a judge in China last month.

“A president criticising judges and bandits murdering judges are all enemies of the rule of law,” he wrote on his public WeChat social media page on Sunday.

“In a country claiming to be the most democratic and most based on rule-of-law, for a president to lead the charge in scolding judges… makes him no different from a bully without dignity!”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments