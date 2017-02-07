Trump, a bully lacking dignity – Chinese judge

A top Chinese judge has labelled US president, Donald Trump as an “enemy of the law” for criticising a federal judge over the halt of his travel ban.

In the past few days, Trump has launched a tirade against James Robart’s ruling, calling it “ridiculous”.

- Advertisement -

But He Fan, of the Supreme People’s Court of China, likened Trump’s criticism to the murder of a judge in China last month.

“A president criticising judges and bandits murdering judges are all enemies of the rule of law,” he wrote on his public WeChat social media page on Sunday.

“In a country claiming to be the most democratic and most based on rule-of-law, for a president to lead the charge in scolding judges… makes him no different from a bully without dignity!”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Trump shades haters, queries silences on Obama’s deal with Iran

Entertainment Roundup: Kanye West deletes all Trump tweets, Funke Adesiyan blasts politicians for selling a “two-faced tyrant” to Nigerians | More stories

The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

Threat from radical Islamic terrorism real – Trump

The YNaja Tracklist: Presidency not being honest with Nigerians on Buhari’s health | Boko Haram attack Yobe villages | More stories

“I call my own shots” – Trump

Thought Experiment: What if Steve Harvey had called the wrong name again?

Toke Makinwa, James Ibori, Seun Egbegbe | Here are all our winners and losers from last week

FactCheck: Kellyanne Conway lied again; and not only about her “Bowling Green Massacre” that never happened

Loading...