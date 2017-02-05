Trump angered by judge’s decision to halt travel ban

US President Donald Trump has expressed anger over the decision of a federal judge to halt his travel ban.

Federal Judge James Robart, a George W. Bush appointee who presides in Seattle, halted the enforcement of Trump’s order Friday night, effective nationwide.

- Advertisement -



Ruling in a lawsuit brought by the attorneys general of Washington state and Minnesota who sought to stop the order, Robart said the states “have met their burden of demonstrating that they face immediate and irreparable injury as a result of the signing and implementation of the Executive Order.”

Reacting to Robart’s ruling, Trump on his personal Twitter account said it was a “terrible decision” which has opened up the country to potential terrorists.

“What is our country coming to when a judge can halt a Homeland Security travel ban and anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into U.S.?” he asked.

“Because the ban was lifted by a judge, many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country. A terrible decision.

“Why aren’t the lawyers looking at and using the Federal Court decision in Boston, which is at conflict with ridiculous lift ban decision?

“The judge opens up our country to potential terrorists and others that do not have our best interests at heart. Bad people are very happy!”

What is our country coming to when a judge can halt a Homeland Security travel ban and anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into U.S.? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

Because the ban was lifted by a judge, many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country. A terrible decision — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

Why aren't the lawyers looking at and using the Federal Court decision in Boston, which is at conflict with ridiculous lift ban decision? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

The judge opens up our country to potential terrorists and others that do not have our best interests at heart. Bad people are very happy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2017

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments