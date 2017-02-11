Trump considers ‘brand new’ immigration order

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he was considering a new executive order to overcome legal hurdles.

Trump also disclosed he has no immediate plans to fight for his migrant ban at the Supreme Court.

Despite two defeats in federal court in quick succession, Trump insists he has the law by his side.

Trump said security concerns may dictate a quicker response.

“The unfortunate part is that it takes time statutorily, but we will win that battle. We also have a lot of other options, including just filing a brand new order,” he said.

