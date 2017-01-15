Trump doesn’t have ‘full understanding’ of Russia threat – CIA director

Outgoing director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), John Brennan says President-elect of the United States, Donald Trump doesn’t have a “full understanding of Russia’s capabilities”.

Speaking to Fox News Sunday, Brennan said, “I don’t think he has a full understanding of Russian capabilities and the actions they are taking on the world.”

He also warned Trump to be wary of absolving Russia of sanctions imposed by Barack Obama following its alleged involvement in the election.

“Mr. Trump has to understand that absolving Russia is a road that he needs to be very, very careful about moving down,” Brennan said.

Brennan added, “There is no interest in undermining the president-elect.

“Our responsibility is to understand dangers on the world stage so (Trump and his Republican administration) have the intel we have so they can make best decision.”

However, he said Trump “needs to be disciplined” and that he’ll face numerous challenges in his presidency beginning from Day One on Friday.

