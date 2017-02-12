U.S. senator, Bernie Sanders says President Donald Trump “lies all the time”.

The democratic senator, who lost the party’s presidential ticket to Senator Hillary Clinton for the November election which Trump won said this Sunday via his Twitter account.

“I disagreed with President Bush all the time. I never called him a pathological liar. He was just conservative. But Trump lies all the time,” Sanders tweeted,

I disagreed with President Bush all the time. I never called him a pathological liar. He was just conservative. But Trump lies all the time. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 12, 2017

