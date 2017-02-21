Trump names Lt Gen McMaster as national security adviser

by Azeez Adeniyi

US President Donald Trump has named Lt Gen HR McMaster as his national security adviser.

McMaster replaces Michael Flynn who left after misleading Vice President, Mike Pence on his discussion with Russia’s ambassador to US.

While speaking at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, Trump described McMaster as a “a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience” who is “highly respected by everybody in the military”.

McMaster served in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Time magazine named him as one of its 100 most influential people in the world in 2014, saying he “might be the 21st Century Army’s pre-eminent warrior-thinker”.

His predecessor Flynn was alleged to have discussed US sanctions with Russia’s ambassador in calls before his own appointment.

Following his removal, Trump had offered the job to retired Vice Admiral Robert Harward, who turned down the role, citing “personal reasons”.

