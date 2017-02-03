Trump promises to “totally destroy” law barring churches from politics

US President Donald Trump has promised to destroy a 1954 US law barring churches from politics.

Trump promised to equally put an end to the ban on other religious institutions from political activity, if they wanted to keep tax-exempt status.

He made his comments about a measure called the Johnson Amendment during remarks at the annual National Prayer Breakfast.

“I will get rid of and totally destroy the Johnson Amendment and allow our representatives of faith to speak freely and without fear of retribution, Trump told an audience.

“I will do that, remember.”

The law prohibits tax-exempt organisations such as churches, charities and educational institutions from directly or indirectly participating in any political campaign.

Paul Ryan, speaker of the house of representatives, told reporters he had “always supported’’ eliminating the Johnson Amendment.

Americans United for Separation of Church and State expressed, are however unhappy with the move.

“President Donald Trump and his allies in the religious right seek to turn America’s houses of worship into miniature political action committees,” said the group’s executive director, Barry Lynn.

“It would also lead some houses of worship to focus on supporting candidates in exchange for financial and other aid. That would be a disaster for both churches and politics in America.”

Trump had recently imposed a 90-day suspension on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

