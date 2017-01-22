Trump rally: Police killed 11 members, 200 missing – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra on Saturday dismissed a claim by the Nigeria Police Force that only one person died during its rally for the inauguration of US President Donald Trump in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In a statement by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, the group said 11 of its members were killed.

IPOB also said 200 of its members went missing after the rally, even as the police has said it arrested only 65 protesters.

The group also noted that it embarked on a rally not a protest as the police had portrayed it.

The statement read in part, “We, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its leadership worldwide, wish to use this medium to correct the erroneous impression that we carried out a protest.

“What IPOB did on 20th of January 2017 in Igweocha, Port Harcourt, Rivers State was a peaceful rally in solidarity with the newly elected President of the United States of America, Mr. Donald J Trump, who took oath of office in Washington D.C.

“The event was scheduled and announced as a rally and not a protest. We would also like to place it on record that IPOB worldwide has confirmed that more than 11 Biafrans died as a result of the unprovoked, brutal and unwarranted military assault on our members during this peaceful rally. “Many more are in hospitals receiving treatment with over 200 abducted presumed dead. It is incumbent on the civilized world to prevail on the regime of President Buhari to release the dead bodies and those they abducted; and to refrain from abducting those receiving treatment in hospitals.

“IPOB Family Units, whose members are missing, are advised to forward their names to our secretariat.”

