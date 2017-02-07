Trump shades haters, queries silences on Obama’s deal with Iran

US president says he has no deals in Russia, neither does he know its president, Vladimir Putin.

Trump, who said this on Tuesday via his Twitter account wondered why there is no fuss about his predecessor, Barack Obama signing a deal with Iran.

“I don’t know Putin, have no deals in Russia, and the haters are going crazy – yet Obama can make a deal with Iran, #1in terror, no problem!” he tweeted.

