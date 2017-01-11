The News Blog

Trump: If my sons fail, I’ll tell them ‘you’re fired’

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana, U.S., May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski - RTX2CD7S

President-elect of the United States, Donald Trump has ‘promised’ to fire his sons if they fail in their appointments.

Trump stated this at his first press conference since his election.

After winning the election, he handed over the management of his businesses to his sons Donald Jr. and Eric.

As he brought the news conference to a close, Trump said, “I hope at the end of eight years I’ll come back and say, ‘Oh, you did a good job,’

“Otherwise,” he added, “if they do a bad job, I’ll say, ‘You’re fired.’ ”

