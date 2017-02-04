Trump vows to overturn ‘ridiculous’ suspension of immigration ban

US President Donald Trump has vowed to overturn a ruling which suspended his immigration ban on 7 predominantly Muslim countries.

US federal judge, James Robert suspended the ban, that the prohibition was unconstitutional.

- Advertisement -



He described federal judge James Robart as a “so-called” justice.

Trump said his “ridiculous” opinion “essentially takes law-enforcement away from” the US.

“The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!” he said.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments