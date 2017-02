Trump won’t stop attacking Hillary Clinton’s campaign

US president Donald Trump says reports of his administration’s connection to Russia is “nonsense”.

Trump, who stated this Wednesday via his Twitter account said it the allegations was an attempt to cover-up mistakes of the Hillary Clinton campaign.

“This Russian connection nonsense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton’s losing campaign,” he said.

This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton's losing campaign. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

