Travel Ban 2.0: What you need to know about Trump’s revised executive order

Following last week’s 9th circuit loss experienced by the Trump administration, the President of the United States, Donald J Trump has announced that he has plans to set aside his own order of the 27th of January which placed a ban on citizens of 7 countries as well as refugees from Syria from entering the United States.

The executive order, and consequently, the ban was lifted temporarily by a Seattle Judge, James Robart whose decision the Trump administration sought an appeal against at the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. The panel of three judges who sat on the appeal decided against lifting the temporary relief granted by Judge Robart.

While it was already apparent that that was not going to be the end of it. What we hardly expected was for the Trump administration to “agree” that it was wrong and so promptly return to the drawing board as it now has.

Yesterday at his news conference, Donald Trump said a new executive order will be released early or latest, by the middle of next week. According to him ” new executive order will be based on the decision of the courts” although, in the same breath, he said the old one (lifted by Judge Robart) was perfect.

“We will be issuing a new and very comprehensive order to protect our people. That will be done sometime next week, toward the beginning or middle at the latest part.”

The Department of Justice which is handling the matter at the appeal court was the first to hint at the White House decision when they asked the court to ‘hold its consideration of the case until the President issues the new Order’. The request was granted.

Now, if Trump has already issued a “perfect” order why would he want to change it, making the first action in his Presidency that will be repealed. By him? There’s only one thing that this confirm and it is that Trump’s travel ban order as it currently is, doesn’t stand on grounded legal footing and stand a chance to be thrown out entirely by the courts.

If one were to take Trump seriously on his use of the word “comprehensive” in describing the revised order being prepared, it may mean that more countries will be included on the list since the problem that a lot of Americans have with the January 27 order is not that the order is scanty rather that it is so comprehensive that it is unkind and mean.

It may also mean that he wants to clarify the issue with green card holders from the blacklisted countries as well as others who have some form of permit or the other so that they are not afraid to leave the country – which was the fear of Silicon Valley giants whose best tech heads are immigrants.

Or it may simply mean that Trump will be more careful and considerate with the roll out of the new order. This is, however, the least likely since he’s already acclaimed that the roll out of the former order was “perfectly smooth”.

Whatever the case, a new order will only place the Trump administration on the right side of the law at best. At worst, it will leave the Justice Department fending off more than the over a dozen court cases pending against it from States and individuals (already admitted but praying the courts for a permanent relief against any such orders in the future) across America.

