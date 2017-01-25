Turkish-Nigerian school kidnap: Police arrest one suspect, recover N50m ransom

The Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday said it had arrested one more kidnap suspect allegedly involved in the abduction of some students and officials of the Nigeria Turkish International College, Ogun State.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police Zone 2, Mr. Kayode Aderanti, confirmed the arrest to newsmen during an interactive session in Lagos.

Aderanti said the Police had no knowledge that a N50m ransom was paid. He said the kidnappers succumbed to pressure from the police.

“The victims were taken to a hospital in Ikeja. They are all in good health and the school management on Wednesday took them to meet with the Ogun State Governor. I am not aware if any ransom was paid. Police was not involved in ransom.

“It is complete falsehood to say the Police didn’t do anything to rescue the victims. It is wrong for anyone to say the Police took glory for what it didn’t do.

“I think the problem the Nigeria Police faces is that of lack of trust and poor perception.

“Myself and my team haven’t slept in days because of this issue. We were working day and night and so many relatives of the kidnappers were held. We mounted so much pressure on them.

“The IGP deployed so many special forces and gadgets to ensure the rescue of these victims. The kidnappers knew that their cover had been blown. Already, we have arrested one of the kidnappers who fled the creek. More revelations would be made soon.

“On our side, we are putting in place strategies to contain such issues. I have had meetings with strategic commanders for about two hours on Wednesday. We have invigorated marine patrol with more boats on the waterways to intercept criminals.

“There are so many things the Police would unfold. Even the schools have their blame, but I can assure you it would no longer be business as usual. These schools must ensure that security measures are put in place,” he said.

The abductees were released by their abductors on January 24 at about 8:45 p.m.

