Turkish school kidnap: Leader of kidnap syndicate arrested

The Police has arrested a suspected leader of the militant group involved in the kidnap of some students and staff of the Nigerian Turkish International College in Ogun State last Friday, Vanguard reports.

The suspect, Phillip Joel, popularly known as ‘General Kakadu’ had been on the wanted list of the police for alleged

kidnappings and bank robberies in Lagos and Ogun states.

He was said to have been arrested

at a function in Warri, Delta State on  Sunday, by operatives of the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team, IRT,  following a tip-off.

The suspect said he ordered five of his boys to carry out the kidnappings.

He said: “ I didn’t follow them to the school’s kidnap. I only took part in the planning when an informant brought the job. I ordered five of my boys to join the informant in the operation. They also contacted some other generals in the creeks who released some boys to them as well . I travelled to Warri to attend a ceremony when I was arrested. I didn’t know that I was being trailed by the police. I also gave the boys four of my rifles, while I kept eight other rifles in Warri.”

However, the victims are yet to be found or released.

