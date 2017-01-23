Turkish school kidnappers fail to release pupils after collecting ransom

Kidnappers of pupils and staff of the Nigerian Turkish International Colleges (NTIC) have refused to release them despite collecting ransom worth over N10m, The Nation reports.

According to the report, the kidnappers who stormed the school two weekends ago, abducting three pupils and five member of staff in the process ago the parents to pick up their wards at various parts in Ogun and Ondo states.

The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of N1.2 billion, but later reduced it to N750 million few days later.

A mother of one of the pupils lamented that her daughter was still in captivity after the family had paid the sum of N5m.

She said, “What else do they want us to do? We paid N5 million and yet they have refused to release my little girl. This is the ninth day and the longest of all such incidents in schools ever witnessed. Is this a repeat of Chibok girls abduction?

“The most annoying part is that the Ogun State government seems to be adamant over this. Apart from the day the Deputy Governor visited the school and assured us that they would be released, nothing has been heard from the government.

“One would have expected that such kidnap in a foreign school should be given the needed attention, so as to redeem our image internationally, but no! They have left us to our fate because it is not their children that are involved.

“The police keep assuring us that they would release them. How long do they want us to wait, for eternity?”

Spokesman for the Ogun Police command, ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said security forces are closing in the kidnappers.

He said, “We are very optimistic. We believe that we would rescue the girls soon. It is not true that we have not been talking with the parents. How can we abandon them? It will be unfair for any parent to say so because it is far from the truth. The only thing is that we can not reveal the strategy we are taking because that may jeopardise our efforts.”

