Turkish school kidnappers yet to demand ransom – Police

The Police on Tuesday said kidnappers of five students and three staff of the Nigeria-Turkish International School are yet to make any demands.

There had been reports that kidnappers had requested N1.2bn as ransom after they abducted the victims on January 13 in the school premises in Ogun State.

But the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2, Kayode Aderanti said the kidnappers have not made any contacts demanding for ransom.

Aderanti spoke with journalists after a courtesy call on former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his residence in Abeokuta.

He promised to ensure that the victims are safely rescued.

