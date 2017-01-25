Two suicide bombers attack maiduguri

Two suicide bomb attacks in Borno on Wednesday morning have led to the death of at least three persons.

A chieftain of the civillian JTF, Danbatta Bello said a male suicide bomber was shot dead by a military sniper after he was spotted advancing towards a security check post manned by soldiers in the midnight.

Another bomber, a female detonated a bomb at 5:30am after members of the civillian JTF stopped her from approaching the mosque.

Bello said rescue officials have evacuated the victims from the sites.

“We are just leaving the site of the second blast now, and everything is calm now”, he said.

“We heard the first explosion about some few minutes after midnight but soldiers were able to stop him from carrying out his attack when they shot him near the security check post in Usmanti. His bombs went off not quite 50 meters away from the sandbags at the check post as soon as the soldier sitting on top of a security observation post shot at him,” Mr. Bello said.

“The second one was a young girl who was trying to attack worshippers in a mosque during the early morning prayer time at about 5.30am. Some of our boys tried to stop her so she decided to detonate the bomb, which killed her and one of our members. Two others were injured by the explosion as well”.

Police spokesman, Victor Isuku, confirmed the incident.

