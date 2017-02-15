UCL roundup: Bayern Munich mull Arsenal 5-1 | Madrid defeat Napoli

German side Bayern Munich showed their class as they destroyed English side Arsenal 5-1 in the first leg tie of the Round of 16 UEFA Champions League.

Bayern took the lead at the Allianz Arena through a Arjen Robben solo goal in the 11th minute.

Alexis Sanchez equalised for The Gunners in the 30th minute from a rebound after his penalty was saved by Manuel Neuer.

The first half was all square, and a early second half injury to Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny, saw the Germans score three quick goals in the space of ten minutes.

Robert Lewandowski scored Bayern’s second in the 53rd minute. Thiago Alcantara made it three in the 56th minute. Thiago scored his second and Bayern’s fourth in the 63rd minute.

Thomas Muller put the final nail on the coffin as he scored Bayern’s fifth in the 88th minute.

Defending Champions Real Madrid came back from a goal down to defeat Italian side Napoli 3-1.

Napoli took the lead in the 8th minute through Lorenzo Insigne. Karim Benzema equalised for the Los Merengues in the 19th minute.

The game was tied at half time.

In the second half Toni Kroos scored Madrid’s second in the 49th minute from a Cristiano Ronaldo assist.

Casemiro made it three with a thunderous strike in the 54th minute to put the game to bed.

