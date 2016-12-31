UFC 207: Ronda Rousey knocked out in 48 secs by Amanda Nunes (WATCH)

Ronda Rousey’s return to the ring lasted less than a minute, as she was knocked out by Amanda Nunes.

The former women’s bantamweight champion was completely outclassed by Amanda Nunes in the striking game.

Nunes landed a big right punch just seconds into the first round that obviously hurt Rousey, who was fighting for the first time since her stunning defeat to Holly Hom on November 14, 2015.

Nunes’ victory sees her retain her championship at the event which held at the T-Mobile Arena.

Despite her loss, Rousey is guaranteed $3m for appearing for the fight.

