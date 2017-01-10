Thinking Through

Is Uganda’s Museveni fulfilling Idi Amin’s dreams?

It has been reported that Uganda’s President, Museveni, has promoted his son to special adviser. This new power play by Museveni suggests that he is grooming his son to take over from him, when he finally decides to relinquish the throne. Museveni helped overthrew Idi Amin in 1979, and he seized power for himself in 1986. He has been President of Uganda ever since.

It would appear that Museveni finally made happen for himself what Idi Amin only dreamed about.

“Popular history recalls Amin’s declared title to be: ‘His Excellency President for Life, Field Marshal Al Hadji Doctor Idi Amin, VC, DSO, MC, Lord of All the Beasts of the Earth and Fishes of the Sea, and Conqueror of the British Empire in Africa in General and Uganda in Particular’.”

But of course.

Like predecessor, like successor.

