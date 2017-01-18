UN deploys medical personnel, items to airstruck Rann IDP camp

The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service has deployed a helicopter with four medical personnel and medical supplies to Rann, Borno State after a military mistakenly hit an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp.

Edward Kallon, the UN Resident Coordinator/Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria, said, “This is an unfortunate tragedy that befell people already suffering the effects of violence.”

He also said the Nigerian Army has deployed a medical team “working with humanitarian partners to ensure maximum support to the affected people.”

“It is indeed an unfortunate and sad event… we continue to do our best to assist those wounded,” Kallon said.

