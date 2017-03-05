UN Security Council to arrive Nigeria on Sunday over Boko Haram insurgency

by Azeez Adeniyi

The United Nations Security Council Visiting Mission to the Lake Chad Basin Region is expected to arrive Nigeria on Sunday.

The council is scheduled to visit Maiduguri in Borno state before heading to Abuja for a meeting with acting President, Yemi Osinbajo on Monday.

Spokesperson and Head of Communications, UK Mission to the UN, Matt Moody said “On Day 5 of the UK Presidency, the Security Council will transfer to Maiduguri, Nigeria, where they will meet local officials and civil society organisations before visiting an IDP camp. In the evening, the Council will transfer to Abuja

“On Day 6 of the UK Presidency (Monday), the Security Council will meet Civil Society Organisations, Women’s Groups, and leaders of the Nigerian Government in Abuja.”

The Council will also engage actors on the ground supporting national response efforts and visit selected affected populations.

The delegation will have engagement with journalists in Maiduguri at 5 p.m. on Sunday and Abuja at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Amb. Matthew Rycroft, UK Permanent Representative to the UN and the Security Council’s President had led the team to Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

“First of all, we came here in order to shine a spotlight on the situation in the Lake Chad Basin.

“We came to hear the individual stories of people involved, whether they are refugees or displaced people or other victims of Boko Haram.

“We stand with the government and the people of Cameroon, and the wider region, in tackling the scourge of terrorism.

“And in encouraging them to look broadly and deeply at the root causes of the set of crises going on here.

“Whether humanitarian, to do with development, to do with education, agriculture and so on,” Rycroft said on Friday in Cameroon.