UN Security Council to visit Nigeria over Boko Haram insurgency

by Azeez Adeniyi

The UN Security Council is set to visit Nigeria in March to discuss strategies for combating the Boko Haram insurgents.

Deputy Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General, Farhan Haq, confirmed the visit to NAN.

Haq said the council will evaluate the amount of damage done by the terrorist group.

He said “and there will be efforts to also evaluate what the situation (Boko Haram) is.

“I believe, in the coming days, the Security Council itself does intend to visit Nigeria and see for itself the humanitarian situation and evaluate it first-hand.

“The Security Council will be going to Nigeria to assess the humanitarian situation caused by Boko Haram.

“The visit will be coming up in March,” the deputy spokesperson told NAN.

He said the UN agencies and partners would continue to deliver aid and provide other humanitarian assistance to the victims of the insurgency in the north-east.

He, however, said the recent attack was making it more difficult for the organisations to effectively deliver aid.

“We (UN and partners) do continue to try to provide humanitarian aid, including in Nigeria.

“Certainly, any violence on the ground makes it more difficult to deliver humanitarian aid,” Mr. Haq said.

On May 22, 2014, the Security Council, at the request of the Federal Government, listed Boko Haram as a terror group.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments