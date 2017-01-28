We were unaware of any ransom payment for kidnapped NTIC pupils – Police

The Lagos Zone 2 headquarters has denied any knowledge of the payment of ransom to kidnappers of pupils and staff of Nigerian Turkish International Colleges, Isheri, Ogun State.

Spokesperson for the zone, Benjamin Hudenyin said the police was not part of the ransom payment.

He also faulted claims that the police was taking glory for the release of the victims.

The statement said, “We wish to state that the zonal headquarters had been on top of the situation right from inception; that it is not aware and was not part of any ransom payment; and that the real masterminds of the kidnap operation have been arrested and will soon be revealed in a comprehensive press briefing from the Force Headquarters Abuja.”

The victims were kidnapped on Jamuary 13 and released 13 days after.

Four of the kidnappers have been arrested and N1.2m recovered.

