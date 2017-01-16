The News Blog

UNIMAID explosion: Education in North-East under attack – Atiku

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has condemned Monday’s attack at the University of Maiduguri, Borno.

Atiku, who spoke about the explosion via his Twitter account said education in the North-East is under attack.

“The attack on UNIMAID is not just about a bomb exploding in a mosque. Once again, education in the northeast of Nigeria is under attack,” he tweeted.

“My thoughts are with the families of those affected by the UNIMAID explosion.

“Even as Boko Haram is degrading, we must keep vigilant. We cannot afford to be complacent now or in the future.”

Suicide bombers on Monday attacked a mosque in the higher institution killing a professor and four others.

