Union Bank launches 5 upgraded branches in Edo State

To celebrate its 100-year milestone while delivering on its promise to provide consistent banking solutions, Union Bank, one of the longest-standing innovative banks in Nigeria, recently launched five state-of-the-art branches in Edo State.

Union Bank 100-Year Anniversary and Branch Launches in Benin

The upgraded branches are located at Akpakpava Street, Mission Road, Ugbowo branch, Agbor road and Ekpoma branch.

Addressing guests at the event, Joe MbuluTransformation Director, Union Bank, explained that the new branches are designed to enhance banking experience, and also provide effective and faster solutions that meet the demands of the customers.

Joe Mbulu, Transformation Director, Union Bank addresses guests at the Union Bank Benin Branch Launch.

“Our transformation was based on what mattered most – the needs of our customers. Everything that we have done, starting with our revamped brand identity, to the improvements and development in products and services, are focused on providing a simpler and smarter way of banking,” Mbulu said.

“We will continue to invest in quick and friendly service, and we are committed to an effective partnership to help our customers grow,” he concluded.

Speaking with the press after the event, Emeka Emuwa, Chief Executive Officer of the Bank said, “I am immensely proud of the bank and what it has achieved in 100 years. We thank our customers for their support and we will continue to look for ways we can serve you better. We are consistently exploring innovative avenues and services to intensify excellent customer experience, thank you for being with us in the journey so far.”

Union Bank CEO, Mr. Emeka Emuwa, addressing customers and guests at the Branch Launch in Benin.

Unveiling the Ekpoma branch, guests and students at the event had a pleasant experience as Union Bank hosted them to a launch party in the Ambrose Alli University campus. The event featured dance competitions and musical performances, as guests went home with numerous gifts.

Guests at the Union Bank Branch Launch in Benin

Union Bank has upgraded over 110 branches across Nigeria and continues to reaffirm its commitment towards providing simpler and smarter banking that best suit its customers’ needs.

(L-R) Fatai Baruwa, Regional Head, Sales and Distribution; Omotola Oyebanjo, Team Lead, Communications and Media; HRH Anthony Abumere II, Onogie of Ekpoma; Joe Mbulu, Transformation Director, Union Bank and Professor Charles Oniawa at the official launch of the upgraded Union Bank branch in Ekpoma, Benin.

Chief Raimi Suleiman, MD, Asolyn Nig. Ltd, launching a Union Bank Branch in Benin, Edo State.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

FIRST PHOTOS: Edo Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, Bishop Idahosa, others attend Union Bank 100-year anniversary dinner in Benin

Union Bank kicks off 100th anniversary celebrations

Union Bank unveils newly upgraded branches in Enugu

Loading...
Loading...