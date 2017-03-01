Union Bank launches 5 upgraded branches in Edo State

To celebrate its 100-year milestone while delivering on its promise to provide consistent banking solutions, Union Bank, one of the longest-standing innovative banks in Nigeria, recently launched five state-of-the-art branches in Edo State.

The upgraded branches are located at Akpakpava Street, Mission Road, Ugbowo branch, Agbor road and Ekpoma branch.

Addressing guests at the event, Joe Mbulu, Transformation Director, Union Bank, explained that the new branches are designed to enhance banking experience, and also provide effective and faster solutions that meet the demands of the customers.

“Our transformation was based on what mattered most – the needs of our customers. Everything that we have done, starting with our revamped brand identity, to the improvements and development in products and services, are focused on providing a simpler and smarter way of banking,” Mbulu said.

“We will continue to invest in quick and friendly service, and we are committed to an effective partnership to help our customers grow,” he concluded.

Speaking with the press after the event, Emeka Emuwa, Chief Executive Officer of the Bank said, “I am immensely proud of the bank and what it has achieved in 100 years. We thank our customers for their support and we will continue to look for ways we can serve you better. We are consistently exploring innovative avenues and services to intensify excellent customer experience, thank you for being with us in the journey so far.”

Unveiling the Ekpoma branch, guests and students at the event had a pleasant experience as Union Bank hosted them to a launch party in the Ambrose Alli University campus. The event featured dance competitions and musical performances, as guests went home with numerous gifts.

Union Bank has upgraded over 110 branches across Nigeria and continues to reaffirm its commitment towards providing simpler and smarter banking that best suit its customers’ needs.