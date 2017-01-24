UNIOSUN declares holiday after death of another student

The Osun State University has been shut down after protests by students following the death of one Feyisara Odeyinks of the department of Anatomy on Monday.

It was learnt that Feyisara, a sickle cell patient was taken to a private hospital after falling sick.

According to Daily Trust, the doctor had said she would be placed on admission but the student declined, stating that she would like to return to her hostel.

It was learnt that her case degenerated later at the hostel and her colleagues took her back to the same hospital. Feyisara eventually died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

A protest broke out after the announcement of her death, as the students attempted to burn down the hospital.

A student said, “The lady that died was a sickle cell patient. She had a crisis and was rushed to the hospital at Oke Baale. Those on duty attended to her but she died. Students were just sad by the development and some burst into tears but nobody attempted to burn the hospital.

“The deceased’s brother, who is a student of Fountain University, also came to the hospital and he saw how his sister was attended to, but it is a pity, she died.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in Osun State, Mrs. Folasade Odoro said, “There is no report that the students wanted to set the hospital ablaze but we heard that they were mourning the student who died.”

The incident comes days after some policemen opened fire on two of the students.

However, UNIOSUN has closed down the university as a result of the tension generated by the occurrences.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Labode Popoola said the students will be recalled to school very soon.

